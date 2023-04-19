Two showjumpers as you’ve never seen them before, on a day with the Household Cavalry





In the run up to Royal Windsor Horse Show next month (11-14 May), organisers invited young British showjumpers Joe Stockdale and Jack Whitaker to go behind the scenes with the Household Cavalry at their Hyde Park Barracks in central London.

The duo were taken on a tour of the barracks, including the forge and the saddlery room, gaining an exclusive glimpse into the working life of these horses and the regiment.

As you can see in the video below, Joe and Jack had a lot of fun during their day.

“I feel like I’ve learned a lot,” says Joe, who has had plenty of success at Royal Windsor, including the under-25 grand prix and the puissance.

The five-star showjumpers were also invited to watch the Household Cavalry rehearse their musical ride, which they will be performing at this year’s Royal Windsor Horse Show.

“It’s great to see what goes on behind the shows and it’s a massive operation here,” states Jack. “Seeing all the staff – it’s similar with the big team we have at home.”

Joe adds: “I always enjoy watching them perform at Royal Windsor. So to be able to come behind the scenes with the Household Cavalry and see them here is really interesting for us.”

The pair were then challenged to dress in the Household Cavalry uniform, which took some getting used to.

“They don’t do kids’ sizes,” quips Joe as Jack struggles to button up a large coat.

Jack and Joe are Royal Windsor Horse Show ambassadors and the pair will both be in action again in this year’s CSI5* showjumping classes.

“To win the grand prix, you need the complete package of horse and rider,” explains Joe. “You need to be on your game.”

“With a bit of luck,” offers Jack. “Royal Windsor is so special, obviously being in Britain as a British rider it’s nice to canter into the arena and get a big cheer, especially if you win. It’s always great to be there, especially when the royal family are there.”

Joe emphasises the prestige that comes with competing at Royal Windsor.

“It’s a real honour to jump against the best in the world,” says Joe, who hopes to bring his championship horse Equine America Cacharel to this year’s event, while Jack will be in action on Equine America Valmy De La Lande.

“It’s one of the biggest grands prix,” he says. “To win would mean the world.”

Royal Windsor Horse Show takes place 11-14 May and H&H will be bringing you all the action from the four-day event both online and in the magazine.

