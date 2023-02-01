



The “magnificent” Household Cavalry is to wow thousands of spectators in Germany as Britain is the official partner country of this year’s CHIO Aachen.

Organisers of the World Equestrian Festival (23 June to 2 July) say the partnership with Britain is a “wish come true”. The event hosts top-level jumping, dressage, eventing, four-in-hand driving and vaulting, as well as supporting events, and features a “spectacular” opening ceremony on 27 June.

It was announced today (1 February) that the Household Cavalry’s musical ride will form part of the traditional ceremony, which is staged in the main arena in front of 40,000 spectators.

“The theme of the show is traditionally dominated by the partner country,” a spokesman for CHIO Aachen said. “And to this end, the unique charm of Great Britain offers a huge and wide spectrum of historical, cultural and modern opulence that will above all make the main stadium in Aachen one thing on the evening of 27 June: very British!”

CHIO Aachen sports director Birgit Rosenberg said the theme for the evening is All you Need is Love, from the Beatles song.

“Because the Brits love their musical heroes – and they love equestrian sport, which enjoys an extremely cherished tradition that dates back many years,” the spokesman said, adding that the Household Cavalry’s musical ride will be staged at other times as well as the opening ceremony.

“For us it is a great honour presenting ourselves to the crowd in Aachen in one of the biggest equestrian sport arenas in the world,” said Daniel Evans, equitation warrant officer of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

Britain will also be represented by the Shetland Pony Grand National, “splendid, typically British carriages” and plenty of music, not to mention top British horses and riders. The partner country will also be the central theme for both Horse & Symphony concerts (23 and 24 June), which will include a performance by double world champion Lottie Fry.

“Beyond this, the typical British flair will be noticeable all over the show grounds as well as in the city itself,” the spokesman said.

British Equestrian chief executive Jim Eyre added that the Brits enjoy visiting Aachen every year.

“The fact that we are taking over the role of the partner country this year is a wonderful opportunity to show what our homeland has to offer,” he said.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.