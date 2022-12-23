Heaven for horses: Household Cavalry and King’s Troop mounts buck, roll and gallop on Christmas holidays





Many soldiers will be on duty over Christmas this year – but most of the Army’s horses are enjoying a “long restorative break in the English countryside”.

Hundreds of horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery have been sent to enjoy a month’s holiday in fields over Christmas.

The horses’ shoes have been taken off and they have been taken out of town for some “horse heaven”.

“In the coming weeks they’ll have the time of their lives, getting as muddy as possible and fat on grass, and relaxing,” an Army spokesman told H&H.

“It has been an unprecedented year for the soldiers and horses in London. Millions joined the Household Division as they trooped the colour on the Platinum Jubilee weekend and over 4 billion people across the world tuned in to see those same troops honour Her Majesty one last time on her funeral procession. Since then, the Army has supported the first state visit to the UK since the Covid pandemic, The King’s birthday, and a series of high-profile defence diplomacy events.”

The Army has shared picture of the military horses bucking, galloping, rolling and relaxing in herds.

Trooper Bridges from The Blues and Royals will be on duty, but knows how important the rest is for the horses, who are enjoying their time away.

“Our military working horses have worked so hard this year with an unprecedented series of ceremonial events; from the Platinum Jubilee to The Queen’s funeral, The King’s birthday and the South African state visit,” he said.

“They really do deserve a festive break.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.