The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse brought to life on TV this Christmas





Charlie Mackesy’s heartwarming book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse has been adapted for the small screen and will debut on the BBC this Christmas.

The illustrated international best-seller, published in 2019, tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse as they travel together in the boy’s search for home.

The film is adapted from thel book and is presented by Apple TV+, in partnership with the BBC, which will premiere the production in the UK. The film will be available on Apple TV+ for the rest of the world to watch.

“The journey of making the film of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse with my incredibly gifted animation team has been a magical one,” said author Charlie, who co-directed the film with Peter Baynton.

“I never dreamt it would happen — but it’s so moving to think the story will be watched at Christmas. I really hope it brings a bit of joy, laughter and comfort.”

Tom Hollander will be the voice of the mole, Idris Elba the fox, Gabriel Byrne the horse and Jude Coward Nicoll the boy.

It will feature an original score by composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra and conducted by Geoff Alexander.

Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer said the “heartwarming and inspirational story” is about the “importance of love, kindness and friendship”.

“It’s the perfect fit for Christmas on the BBC and a reminder to us all about what really matters in this world,” she added.

The Matthew Freud production is produced by Cara Speller, of Nonemore Productions, and J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella of Bad Robot Productions. It has been adapted from the book in collaboration with Jon Croker.

