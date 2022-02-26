Love Frozen? Here’s everything you need to know about the horses that star in the film…





The 2013 Disney film Frozen is one of the most popular animated feature films of all time, and for good reason. While the movie is centred around the protagonist, Princess Anna, there are also a couple of horses in Frozen who grace the plot at different times.

Frozen – the movie: what you need to know

For those who haven’t seen Frozen, the film is inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale The Snow Queen, which was published in 1844.

The film follows the story of Princess Anna who sets off on a journey alongside an iceman, his reindeer, and a snowman to find her estranged sister, Queen Elsa, whose icy powers have inadvertently trapped their kingdom in eternal winter.

After its release Frozen received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences, winning two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

Frozen was followed up with a 2015 theatrical short, Frozen Fever, and a 2017 theatrical featurette, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure. A stage adaptation made its debut on Broadway in 2018. A feature-length sequel, Frozen II, was released in 2019.

American actress Kristen Bell voices Anna, while American actress and singer Idina Menzel voices Elsa.

The horses in Frozen: what you need to know

Sitron is Prince Hans’ horse and a minor character in Frozen. He accompanies Hans to the kingdom of Arendelle for Queen Elsa’s coronation. Sitron is a Fjord horse with a round, strong build. He is dun with black and grey mane. The film is set in Norway and the Fjord is the county’s native breed.

According to the Disney Wiki: Sitron first appears when Anna knocks into him on the docks after the song “For the First Time in Forever.” After knocking into him, Anna falls into a boat, but Hans and Sitron keep it from falling into the fjord. Hans dismounts Sitron to help Anna and introduce himself. Upon hearing Anna announce herself as a princess, Hans and Sitron both bow, tipping the boat. Sitron notices this, then pushes the boat back upright, causing Hans and Anna to fall over. Fortunately, the boat lands on water, allowing the two royals to introduce themselves. When the coronation bell rings, Anna leaves as Hans watches, but Sitron removes his hoof off the boat to wave to Anna, causing Hans to fall in the water. Later in the film, during the capture of Elsa, Sitron serves as Hans’ mount to the troops marching to Elsa’s ice palace, and accompanies his master back to Arendelle. Sitron is not seen being sent back to the Southern Isles with Hans after the prince’s true villainous nature is exposed, leaving his fate unknown.

The Nokk is a character in Frozen II. It is the horse-shaped elemental spirit of water that serves as the guardian of the Dark Sea. The Nokk is described as “a mythical water spirit that takes the form of a horse and uses the power of the ocean to guard the secrets of the forest.” The Nokk is a mythical creature in Scandinavian mythology and the creature is common in folklore in Germanic countries, too.

