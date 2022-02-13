Why the horse from Tangled is one of our favourite movie horses





If you’ve got children, or just love an animated movie, you’re likely to be aware of Tangled. But if you’re never heard of it, or need a reason to give it a try for the first time, then you’re going to love the horse from Tangled – a handsome grey stallion, Maximus – who is a key character in this Disney re-imagining of the Brothers Grimm’s fairytale, Rapunzel.

The horse from Tangled: what you need to know

Maximus is a palace horse for the Royal Guard of Corona and the former arch-rival of Flynn Rider. According to some sources, Maximus is based on the Andalusian and, with his proud demeanour and flowing hair, you can certainly see that breed as having been the inspiration for his appearance.

Maximus does not speak during the film, in contrast to most animated Disney characters, but his thoughts are clear throughout, thanks to his wide-ranging and thoroughly entertaining expressions and body language. What sounds Maximum does make are provided by US actor Frank Welker.

During the first movie, Maximus is on the hunt for Flynn, who has stolen a royal crown while he flees the tower with Rapunzel and her pet chameleon, Pascal. Later on, Maximus has a change of heart and he manages to help an imprisoned Flynn escape execution. Maximus is eventually knighted, becoming Captain of the Guards and eliminates crime in the kingdom. Throughout he is brave, daring and bold.

In Tangled Ever After, Maximus and Pascal embark on a mission to find Rapunzel and Flynn’s wedding rings which have been lost. They encounter several obstacles and hindrances on their way, but they eventually retrieve the rings and return to the chapel.

Maximus also appears in Tangled: Before Ever After and Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventures. In the latter, he develops feelings for a horse named Fidella.

Maximus also appears in the Nintendo DS version of Tangled: The Video Game (2010).

According to Tangled’s Wiki, Maximus’ main likes are “Rapunzel, apples, ordinance, Fidella, hay, appreciation, justice, hard work, discipline, following rules”. He dislikes “Flynn Rider (formerly), being outsmarted, crime, disobedience, hayrides, Axel, mosquitoes, bees, breaking rules, having his four hooves shackled.”

Tangled – the movie: what you need to know

For those of you who aren’t family with Tangled, it is a computer-animated film based on the story of Rapunzel by the Brothers Grimm. It was released in 2010 by Walt Disney Pictures.

The film tells the story of the long-lost princess Rapunzel, who yearns to leave the confines of her secluded tower in search of adventure. Against her foster mother’s wishes, she accepts the aid of a handsome young bandit, Flynn Rider, who takes her on a journey into a world she’s never seen before.

An animated short sequel Tangled Ever After, was released in 2012 and in 2017, a made-for-television sequel film Tangled: Before Ever After premiered as a pilot for an animated spin-off series.

What are you waiting for? Go and give it a watch…

