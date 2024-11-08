



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

All dynasties descend into darkness eventually, and with Yellowstone season 5 part 2 comprising a handful of episodes that will tie up the entire series, the prevailing sense is that the vultures are circling above the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. The six-episode run will begin on 10 November on Paramount+, Paramount Network and Stan.

If you’re on holiday over the release but can’t wait to get your fill, you can watch Yellowstone season 5 part 2, just as if you were at home, from anywhere in the world with a VPN. Not sure how to use a VPN? Then we are here to help.

Quick links

In any other family Jamie (Wes Bentley) would be a shining beacon, certainly in comparison to the malevolent Beth (Kelly Reilly), but the black sheep of the Dutton clan’s stock couldn’t be lower. Has he finally reached breaking point?

“Old lions die in the jaws of younger lions,” coos Governor Perry (Wendy Moniz) in the trailer, crystallising all of Jamie’s repressed resentment. You’d think that offing his own biological father at Beth’s behest would put some family credit in his bank but, alas, political gain trumps sentiment every single time.

One case of patricide can’t be that different to two. After diabolically derailing Jamie’s run for office in an effort to consolidate his power, John (Kevin Costner) may have inadvertently fired the pistol on his own demise.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 part 2 in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Yellowstone season 5 part 2 on Paramount+.

The show will debut on Monday 11 November.

It costs £6.99 per month to sign up to Paramount+ – and new customers get a 7-day free trial.



How to watch Yellowstone season 5 part 2 in the US

In the US, you can watch Yellowstone season 5 part 2 on Paramount Network.

The show will debut at 8pm ET/PT on Sunday 10 November.

Paramount Network is available to stream via several cable alternatives, including Philo (from $28 per month), Sling TV (from $40 per month – first month half-price) and FuboTV (from $79.99 per month).

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 part 2 in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Yellowstone season 5 part 2 on Stan.

The show will debut on Monday 11 November.

Plans start at $12 per month.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For instance, if you’re away from the UK and want to view a British service, you’d select UK from the list.

3. Then head over to your service provider on your browser or device and enjoy watching Rivals

Save 73% with NordVPN

Use this secure VPN to access the ClipMyHorse.TV live stream from anywhere in the world. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. View Now

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

You may also enjoy reading…

How to watch Jilly Cooper’s Rivals on TV from locations around the world

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now