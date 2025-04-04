



If you can’t make it to the Dubai World Cup (5 April) in person, there is no need to miss the action, as we bring you our helpful TV guide to ensure you keep up to speed with this year’s winners.

Racing TV will be showing the entirety of the Dubai World Cup meeting for racing fans in the UK. If you’re currently abroad, and trying to watch Racing TV like you normally would back in the UK, then you can use a VPN. Check out NordVPN, where you can get 70% off, plus a 30-day money back guarantee, and follow the instructions below.

What is the Dubai World Cup?

The Dubai World Cup is a Thoroughbred horse race that has been held annually at Meydan Racecourse in UAE since 1996. It is a Group One Flat race on dirt over a distance of 2,000 metres (about 10 furlongs). It is open for northern hemisphere thoroughbreds aged four years old and up, as well as southern hemisphere horses. The winner of the 2025 race will take home £5.568m in prize money.

The Dubai World Cup on TV: how to watch

ITV Racing will not be showing the Dubai World Cup live in the UK. Racing TV will be showing the race and this is the best option for viewers in the UK.

If you are elsewhere in the world, the following broadcasters will be covering the Dubai World Cup meeting:

Asia and Australia : Green Channel, Fuji TV, Kansai, Netkeiba (Japan); TVB, Cable TV, Now TV, HKJC TV (Hong Kong); STC TV (Singapore); Sport+ (Kazakhstan); WeDo TV (South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia); Fancode (India); Channel 7, Sky Thoroughbred Central, Racing.com, Trackside (Australasia)

Africa and Middle East : Dubai Racing Channel, Saudi Sports Channel, Yas TV (MENA); SuperSport, Racing 240 (Africa)

Americas and Caribbean : Fox Sports, Fanduel (US); Sportsnet (Canada); ESPN / Star+ (South America and Caribbean)

Europe : Eurovision, Viaplay (pan Europe); Equidia (France); EQUTV (Italy); Match TV (Russia); Polsat (Poland); Racing TV (UK, Republic of Ireland); Setanta (Eurasia and Baltics); SilkNet (Georgia); D-Smart, TJK TV (Turkey); Virgin Media (Republic of Ireland); and WeDo (Germany, Switzerland and Austria).

Global, news and magazine programming : Sport 24 (planes and ships), CNN International, Reuters, TransWorld Sports

What time does the Dubai World Cup start?

The Dubai World Cup gets underway at 6.30pm British time (9.30pm UAE time) on Saturday 5 April.

How to watch the Dubai World Cup meeting from anywhere

Not in the UK right now? You don’t have to miss out on any of the action from the Dubai World Cup meeting. Racing TV is geo-restricted, meaning it doesn’t usually work outside of the UK, but a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network will alter your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in a different country, allowing you to access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. It’s great for watching racing on the move, and it’s also handy even if you’re watching at home. VPNs are designed with internet security in mind, creating encrypted connections that keep your data safe from third parties and improve streaming speeds by preventing bandwidth ‘throttling’ from your internet service provider.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, which is the best VPN in the world according to our colleagues at TechRadar.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access – UK for Racing TV.

3. Then head over to your streaming service on your device and enjoy the live stream.

How do I bet during the Dubai World Cup meeting?

Online betting companies will be clamouring for your custom during the Dubai World Cup so look out for some of their promotional deals for new customers which include everything from a free bet to giving your money back if your horse loses. You’ll need to deposit some money into your betting account, choose a race, select your horse (you could study the form, or you could simply pick your lucky number of favourite colour from the jockeys’ silks) and the type of bet — then get ready to cheer!

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad



We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

