



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

The highly anticipated adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s best-selling novel, Rivals, will soon be available to enjoy as a TV drama thanks to Disney+. The eight-part “bonk-buster” will be available from Friday 18 October on Disney+ and Hulu.

If you’re on holiday over the release but can’t wait to watch, or even abroad in a place where the saucy scenes might get censored, then you can watch Rivals, as if you were at home, from anywhere in the world with a VPN. Not sure how to use a VPN? Then we are here to help.

Quick links

The series is based heavily on one of Jilly Cooper’s Rutshire Chronicles Rivals and follows the competition and rivalry between two ambitious and charismatic men, “dashing ex-Olympian, Tory MP and incorrigible rake” Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant). The steamy classic is set in 1986 where deals are brokered in boardrooms, as well as bedrooms – and nobody can be sure who will come out on top.

Rivals features a star-studded cast that also includes Emily Atack, Danny Dyer, Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson, Luke Pasqualino and Claire Rushbrook.

Dame Jilly Cooper, who also acts as an executive producer on the Disney+ series, says she couldn’t have dreamed of a better cast.

“I’m utterly enchanted to be able to announce our all-star line-up for Rivals, says Jilly. “I cannot wait to be on set and see them bring the characters I love so much to life!”

Here’s a taste of what’s to come in Rivals.

How to watch Rivals in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Rivals on Disney+.

The show will debut on Friday 18 October.

It costs £4.99 per month to sign up to Disney+ – with no hidden costs and the ability to cancel anytime.

How to watch Rivals in the US

In the US, you can watch Rivals on Hulu.

The show will debut on Friday 18 October.

It costs $7.99 per month to sign up to Hulu or $9.99 for Hulu and Disney+ together – with no hidden costs and the ability to cancel anytime.

How to watch Rivals in Australia

In the UK, you can watch Rivals on Disney+.

The show will debut on Friday 18 October.

It costs $13.99 per month to sign up to Disney+ – with no hidden costs and the ability to cancel anytime.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For instance, if you’re away from the UK and want to view a British service, you’d select UK from the list.

3. Then head over to your service provider on your browser or device and enjoy watching Rivals

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

You may also enjoy reading…

Hunt for Rupert Campbell-Black concludes! Cast confirmed for Jilly Cooper’s Rivals Rupert Campbell-Black, wild parties and glorious moustaches: first peek at new Jilly Cooper TV adaptation Jilly Cooper among equestrians named in The King’s new year honours