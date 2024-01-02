Jilly Cooper among equestrians named in The King’s new year honours





Jilly Cooper said she was “incredibly bowled over” to be honoured with a damehood for services to literature and charity.

The author was one of the equestrians named in The King’s first New Year Honours List, which also recognises coaches and figures from the horseracing industry.

Jilly Cooper’s citation covers her career from a reporter on the Middlesex Independent in 1955 to a Sunday Times columnist and bestselling author of 47 books, including the hugely popular Rutshire chronicles and Animals in War, an account of the roles animals have played in human battles. She was one of the founding patrons of the animals in war memorial in Hyde Park and patron of many animal welfare charities.

Peter Jensen, lately chair of trustees of the Home of Horseracing Trust, and chair of the British Sporting Arts Trust, was appointed OBE for charitable service, and Julian Richmond-Watson, chair of the Thoroughbred Breeders Association, was appointed CBE for services to the British horseracing industry. Richard Linley, lately senior inspector of courses for the British Horseracing Authority, was appointed MBE for services to horseracing. King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery commanding officer John Baileff was also appointed MBE.

Pony Club trainer Jennifer Bryer was appointed MBE for services to horse riding, as was British Horse Society (BHS) regional access and bridleway officer for Wales Dorothy Hyett, for services to horse riders and horse welfare. Harriet Laurie, founder of TheHorseCourse, was appointed MBE for services to disadvantaged people in Dorset.

The British Empire Medal (BEM) went to Alison Buchanan, BHS Changing Lives Through Horses coach and yard manager at BHS-approved Bovington Equestrian, and a trustee of the #WillDoes charity, for services to young people. Mason Phillips, chair of the South Wales Shire Horse Society, was also given the BEM, for services to conservation.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak said: “The New Year Honours List recognises the exceptional achievements of people across the country and those who have shown the highest commitment to selflessness and compassion.

“To all honourees, you are the pride of this country and an inspiration to us all.”

