How to watch the Melbourne Cup on TV: your armchair viewing guide

If you can’t make it to the Melbourne Cup (5 November) in person, there is no need to miss the action, as we bring you our helpful TV guide to ensure you keep up to speed with this year’s winners.

The UK’s free racing broadcaster ITV and the ITVX streaming service will NOT be showing the Melbourne Cup live. Sky Sports Racing will have full coverage of the race though. If you’re abroad, and trying to watch Sky Sports Racing like you normally would back in the UK, then you may need to use a VPN. Check out NordVPN, where you can get 73% off, plus a 30-day money back guarantee, and follow the instructions below. For details of other Australian 2024 Melbourne Cup TV channels and live streams, scroll down to read more.

What is the Melbourne Cup?

The Melbourne Cup is an annual Group One race held in Melbourne, Australia, at the Flemington Racecourse. It is a 3,200m race for horses aged three and over, conducted by the Victoria Racing Club that forms part of the Melbourne Spring Racing Carnival. It is the richest two-mile handicap in the world and one of the richest turf races, that is known as “the race that stops the nation”.

The Melbourne Cup on TV: how to watch

ITV Racing will not be showing the Melbourne Cup live. Sky Sports Racing will be showing the race and this is the best option for viewers in the UK.

If you are in Australia, Channel 9 will be broadcasting the race live on FTA TV.

Racing.com will also broadcast races from Flemington on channel 78.

What time does it start?

The Melbourne Cup gets underway at 4am British time (3pm Melbourne time) on Tuesday 5 November.

How to watch the Melbourne Cup outside the UK

While it is not necessary to use a VPN to access Sky Sport Racing’s live stream, if you would like to protect your online viewing from being monitored by third-parties, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you do this. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t able to track what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, where you can get 73% off, which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access.

3. Then head over to Sky Sports Racing on your browser or device and enjoy the livestream.

Save 73% with NordVPN

Use this secure VPN to access the Sky Sports Racing live stream from anywhere in the world. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. View Now

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

