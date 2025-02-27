Olympic medallist injured, a court rules on cloned ponies, and more things the horse world is talking about





Steve Guerdat sidelined with injury

Reigning European showjumping champion Steve Guerdat is recovering from emergency surgery for a herniated disk. Steve, the Paris 2024 Olympic individual silver medallist and current world number two, was competing at Gothenburg Horse Show (19 to 23 February) when he started suffering from back pain. The Swiss rider’s medical team said it is “unthinkable” that he will be fit to ride in the World Cup Final, which is taking place in Basel in a little over a month’s time (1 to 6 April). “I’m going to need time to get back on my feet first and especially on horseback. I’m in very good hands and I’m highly motivated to return quickly, but I must take the necessary time,” said Steve. “I admit that it’s quite hard for me to accept after all the efforts of this winter and this obsession with qualifying, which lasted until the very last moment in Gothenburg, but the pain and fear of the last few days also made me realise that despite all the passion that I have for my sport, it is of no use if my health is not there.”

Read the full story

Landmark ruling on cloned ponies

Argentinian polo star Adolfo Cambiaso and his La Dolfina team have won a legal battle in the Southern District of Florida, securing a final judgment for the return of cloned ponies who were sold without his knowledge. The case centres on clones of Dolfina Cuartetera, Cambiaso’s most successful horse. The lawsuit alleged that Cambiaso’s long-term business partner Alan Meeker secretly sold Cuartetera’s clones to a rival polo team without his knowledge, despite their decade-long partnership. The claims included breach of contract and misappropriation of trade secrets. “For Adolfo Cambiaso and his family, this is an important decision coming after a four-year multi-jurisdictional court battle,” said lead counsel, Habib Nasrullah.

Read more on this story

Nicky Henderson

H&H’s racing editor Jennifer Donald spoke to six-time champion jumps trainer Nicky Henderson for the 162nd episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, sponsored by HorsePWR. In this episode, Nick reflects on his greatest moments on the racecourse, plus his favourite horses, and talks about what he has learnt during 30 years as a trainer. “We’ve had to change with the times – there’s no point in me carrying on in the same old way we were training in 1978. You’ve got to keep your eyes and ears open, else you’ll get overtaken by everyone,” says Nicky.

Listen to the full episode

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now