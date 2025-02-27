



European showjumping champion Steve Guerdat has been ruled out of action as he recovers from emergency surgery for a herniated disc.

Steve was competing at the Gothenburg Horse Show (19-23 February) when he developed back pain. He contested two classes on Thursday (20 February), but a spokesperson for Steve said when he started suffering with back pain that evening he did not compete again until the World Cup qualifier on Sunday to “preserve himself as much as possible”.

Steve and his European and Olympic medallist Dynamix De Belheme finished 14th in the qualifier, and Steve earned his place at the World Cup Final on home soil, in Basel, Switzerland (1-6 April).

But on Tuesday (25 February) Steve needed emergency surgery for a herniated disc.

Yesterday Steve said it is “quite rare that I personally take the time to write but I felt the need to express myself”, adding that he had “plenty of time” from his hospital bed.

“I’ve had some health issues lately, nothing major I can assure you; just before Christmas I had a successful meniscus operation, and this Tuesday I had to have emergency surgery on my back for a hernia,” he said, adding that it was not a new injury, but had “moved and gained a lot of volume in the last few weeks”.

“The urge to ride at the first Grand Slam of the year and qualify for the World Cup Final in my country took over the reason and I tried everything to qualify first, and then yes I dreamed of shining there,” he said. “What could be more beautiful than practising your sport, especially in a World Cup Final, in front of your friends, loved ones, fans and family?”

Steve was told by his medical team that it was “unthinkable” that he would be fit to ride in the Final.

“I’m going to need time to get back on my feet first and especially on horseback. I’m in very good hands and I’m highly motivated to return quickly, but I must take the necessary time,” he said.

“I admit that it’s quite hard for me to accept after all the efforts of this winter and this obsession with qualifying, which lasted until the very last moment in Gothenburg, but the pain and fear of the last few days also made me realise that despite all the passion that I have for my sport, it is of no use if my health is not there.”

Steve thanked everyone for their support.

“My entire team at home who followed me through this difficult period every day, my owners who were fantastic and who showed me all their friendship and presence to support me every second,” he said.

“My sponsors who show me their full trust and support, and obviously my friends and family who, as usual, are always there for me and simply perfect.”

Steve added that he would like to “end on a positive note”.

“I am perfectly aware of being a privileged person in life, I never forget that. My horses, my sport and my family make me the happiest man in the world and I accept this challenge with strength and humility in order to return as quickly as possible for new adventures,” he said.

“Thank you all and see you soon.”

