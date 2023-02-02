From mud monsters to fit for The King: Army horses return to London after Christmas break





The British Army’s horses are back from their Christmas holidays and starting their transformation from hairy mud monsters to sleek steeds ready for The King’s coronation.

Horses from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery and Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment have been enjoying “semi-wild” down time at the Defence Animal Training Regiment in Melton Mowbray since early December.

This week, they were rounded up, given a thorough health inspection and were loaded on to horseboxes to be transported back to London ready for their spring glow-up.

Lance Corporal of Horse, Owen Watkins from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, is the equitation officer overseeing the move and rehabilitation process for the Blues and Royals in Hyde Park Barracks.

“It was important that the horses were given an opportunity to rest and recuperate in the countryside,” he said.

“Moving large numbers of horses out of the city to run free over the festive period also allowed the majority of the regiment to take some holiday.

“It gave us all the chance to recharge our batteries after what had been an incredibly busy and unprecedented year.”

The horses will undergo a seven-week reconditioning programme – they will be clipped, shoes will go back on, tack will be refitted and they will start a fitness programme to bring them back into work.

The regiments’ exact roles in the coronation have not yet been revealed, and they have a busy summer of ceremonial duties. They will be taking part in the first King’s birthday parade in June, the King’s Troop will be firing royal salutes for state occasions, and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment will be carrying out the daily King’s Life Guard at Horse Guards in Whitehall.

It was also confirmed today that horses and soldiers from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment will be taking part in the opening ceremony at CHIO Aachen in June.

