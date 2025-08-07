Royal Family salutes much-loved ‘gentle giant’ reunited with his father and sister for happy retirement





The Royal Family has paid tribute to a much-loved Windsor grey, who has been reunited with his father and sister after 15 years of service to his country.

The Royal Mews’ 19-year-old gelding Tyrone has retired to the Horse Trust, where he was welcomed with a neigh from his sister Meg, who was waiting for him in a field with their sire Storm.

“The three former state carriage horses, all Windsor greys, touched noses over the fence in a joyful reunion, now set to spend the rest of their days grazing together in the peace of the Chiltern Hills,” a Horse Trust spokesperson said.

“After 15 years of loyal service at the heart of Britain’s most historic royal occasions, we are honoured to welcome him to his new home and to reunite him with his family.”

Tyrone made his royal debut in 2012, when he took The late Queen to the state opening of parliament. Since then, the spokesperson said, he had been a “constant and dependable presence at almost every major royal occasion”.

“His final public duty last month, carrying The King and Queen during the state visit of President Macron, was a brilliant end to an exemplary lifetime of public service,” she added.

Tyrone, who was known for his kind nature, was a wheeler, one of the horses positioned closest to the state carriage. The 17.2hh gelding was often paired with his sister, including for The King’s coronation in 2023 and trooping the colour last year.

“After 14 years of noble service with the Royal Mews, we are celebrating Tyrone and wishing him a happy retirement!” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

Royal Mews crown equerry Colonel Toby Browne said The late Queen took a great interest in the horses, and loved the family connection between Storm, Tyrone and Meg.

“He is a very popular chap, a big fan favourite,” he said. “Everyone loves Tyrone. He is totally dependable, very hard-working and really deserves his retirement.”

A member of staff who worked closely with Tyrone added that he is a very loyal, stoic horse.

“There is not a bad bone in his body,” he said. “He is just the gentlest giant. He will be hugely missed because he is so reliable and so kind-natured. Over his 15-year career, he has helped so many members of staff learn and we have paired him with young horses to teach them the ropes.”

The Horse Trust spokesperson said Tyrone is happily enjoying his grass, and that he and his father are now “the best of friends”.

“In an emotional moment, Tyrone stepped off the horse lorry and was greeted by the welcoming whicker of his sister Meg, who was waiting alongside their father Storm in the paddock,” she said.

“Although he is at retirement age, the skip in his step would fool anyone into thinking he was still in his prime. Watching him trot out to pasture with his family, with a couple of bucks and of course a good old signature grey horse roll, on this bright summer day was a joyful moment for everyone at the sanctuary.”

Horse Trust chief executive Jeanette Allen added: “After all his years of public service, bringing joy and pride to the country, it is time for us to serve him and give him the best possible life here, where our horses are treated like royalty.”

