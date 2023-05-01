New Matchbox model of royal state coach and eight Windsor greys to mark coronation





Matchbox is marking its 70th anniversary and The King’s coronation by releasing a new model of the gold state coach, complete with eight Windsor grey horses.

The toy car manufacturer has recreated the model made for The late Queen’s coronation that funded its launch in 1953, and to which it “owes its foundation”.

A spokesman for Matchbox said the 1:64 model is the most detailed Matchbox to date.

“Seventy years ago, London-based diecasting business Lesney sold over one million of its 11.8cm coronation coach produced to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne,” he said. “Its sales success enabled Lesney to fund the launch of the newly conceived Matchbox brand. Today the iconic diecast brand has produced over three billion cars and counting.

“Available to order from 26 April, the 2023 Matchbox diecast set measures 23cm long and perfectly captures the majestic presence of the 261-year-old, four-tonne gold state coach. This specific coach has been a prominent feature in every coronation since King George IV in 1821.”

Roberto Stanichi, global head of vehicles at Mattel, through which the vehicle is available, said the aim is for this model to be “one of the most exclusive Matchbox has ever created”.

The spokesman said Matchbox’s aim was to produce its most detailed version of the coach.

“Its designers pored over hundreds of images taken by Julian Payne, senior manager of Matchbox Product Design during a visit to the Royal Mews, together with hours of footage of the most important royal celebrations in recent times to faithfully reproduce the giltwood coach, eight Windsor grey horses and four coachmen,” the spokesman said.

“The intensive four-month design process was a true blend of old design practices and some of the most innovative techniques used today. The team used the latest 3D scanners to capture the incredibly detailed sculpted form of the horses and riders from the original Lesney model. Prototype parts were then created in real time using 3D printing.”

The state coach was designed by William Chambers and made by coachmaker Samuel Butler in 1762. It is seven metres long, over three and half metres tall and weighs four tonnes and is pulled by eight horses.

