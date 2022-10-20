Badminton changes 2023 dates to avoid coronation cross-country clash





The 2023 Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian, will start a day later than planned to avoid the cross-country clashing with The King and The Queen Consort’s coronation.

It was announced last week that the ceremony is to take place on Saturday, 6 May. This would have been cross-country day of the CCI5*, which was due to run from 3-7 May.

At the time, Badminton director Jane Tuckwell said the event was working on its planning to “fit around the coronation”, and the team has confirmed the change today.

“The dressage phase will now take place on Friday and Saturday (5 and 6 May), cross-country on Sunday (7 May) and the showjumping finale on Monday (8 May),” a Badminton spokesman said.

“Dressage will start earlier on Saturday so that everyone – competitors, spectators and officials – can be part of this historic day; the coronation service will be shown on the big screens.”

It is not the first time Badminton has finished on a Monday; the event ran on to the early May bank holiday for a number of years. It has not yet been confirmed by the Government whether 8 May will be a bank holiday.

Mrs Tuckwell said: “Ever since the news came through that the coronation would be held on the Saturday of Badminton we have been working out how best to deliver the event around the celebrations.

“We very much hope that the wonderful and historic occasion of the coronation will make it a truly memorable Badminton and that everyone will be able to attend as usual.”

The dressage phase of the Voltaire Design Grassroots Championships will run on the Wednesday and Thursday, 3 and 4 May. The Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse qualifier will also take place on 4 May, plus the first horse inspection for the CCI5*-L. Trade stands will be open from the Thursday.

The box office will open in early January.

