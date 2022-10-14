The King’s coronation to clash with Badminton Horse Trials cross-country





The King’s coronation will take place on the same day as Badminton Horse Trials’ cross-country next year.

This week Buckingham Palace announced that the coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023, at Westminster Abbey, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“The ceremony will see The King crowned alongside The Queen Consort,” said a Buckingham Palace spokesman.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry.”

The spokesman added that further details will be announced in due course. It has not been confirmed whether there will be a bank holiday linked to the coronation.

Badminton Horse Trials runs 3 to 7 May next year and today (14 October) the event’s director Jane Tuckwell said the event is working on its planning to “fit around the coronation” – but until they know more details, they are not able to confirm Badminton’s arrangements for the weekend.

“As soon as our plans are in place, we will communicate the same to all,” she said.

In Jane’s director blog published on 9 October she gave an update on the 2023 event and said it had been a “busy summer, with plenty to reflect on and learn from the 2022 event” and the team was “planning for 2023 in earnest”.

“I have had assurance from Vodafone and O2 that their masts will be in situ next year. The wi-fi will return to the same standard of service – or better – than that provided in 2019,” she said.

“We will be unveiling various new ideas over the coming months, including changes to the cross-country course, which has received its autumn ground improvements, and we are working hard on plans to refine and enhance delivery of the livestream.”

She added that another “big project” has been the cleaning out of the Mount Pond, in the park.

“More than 700 bumper truckloads of debris was removed, which will ensure we have sufficient water for the 2023 course,” she said.

“The debris was transported across the park and ploughed back into an arable field, which will now be rich in nutrients, so we should see a bumper crop there next autumn.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.