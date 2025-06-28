Statue of The late Queen on horseback among plans for national memorial





A statue of The late Queen on horseback overlooking the Mall features among the design concept for the new national memorial in the heart of London.

Architect firm Foster + Partners won the competition to design the memorial for The late Queen, which includes sculptures, a Prince Philip Gate, gardens and a bridge inspired by her wedding tiara.

The concept is subject to change as it undergoes refining, and a sculptor is set to be selected by the company and the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee and announced later this year. But early graphics show plans for a large statue of Her Majesty on a horse in St James’s Park, as well as one of her walking arm in arm with Prince Philip.

Norman Foster, founder and executive chairman of Foster + Partners, said “it is an honour and a privilege for our team to be awarded this project”.

“Her Majesty loved history and tradition, so this is reflected in the inspiration of the original design of St James’s Park by Sir John Nash. Some of his principles have survived, whilst others have been lost and will be restored, creating a family of gardens joined by gently meandering paths,” said Mr Foster.

“I knew The Queen on formal occasions but also enjoyed her informality when attending events as a member of the Order of Merit. We have sought to reflect these qualities of the formal and informal in our design, with an appeal across a wide range of ages and interests. To these ends, we have discreetly stretched the boundaries of art and technology with a deliberately gentle intervention.

“Our design will have the minimum impact on the nature and biodiversity of the park and it will be phased to ensure that the precious route across it will never be closed.

“At the heart of our masterplan is a translucent bridge symbolic of Her Majesty as a unifying force, bringing together nations, countries, the Commonwealth, charities and the armed forces.”

The winning team includes artist Yinka Shonibare and landscape designer Michel Desvigne.

Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee chairman Robin Janvrin said: “Foster + Partners’ ambitious and thoughtful masterplan will allow us and future generations to appreciate Queen Elizabeth’s life of service as she balanced continuity and change with strong values, common sense and optimism throughout her long reign.”

Committee member Valerie Amos added that the design “brings to life” The late Queen’s “many contributions to the lives of people across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth”.

“Their ambitious design will create a beautiful space for people to come together, reflect on her legacy and share stories for generations to come,” said Baroness Amos.

The final design will be announced in April 2026, alongside a legacy programme.

