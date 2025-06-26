The Horse & Hound Podcast 166: working hunter specialist Katy Green

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • On our 166th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast we speak to working hunter specialist Katy Green, who won the working hunter championship at Royal Windsor in May, about nursing her winning ride back to health, what it takes to enjoy success in working hunter ranks, both in horse classes and with native ponies, and why her horses are so special to her. We hope you enjoy listening.

    Episode 166 of our popular audio service The Horse & Hound Podcast is now live.

    On this episode we speak to working hunter specialist Katy Green. She talks about about nursing her winning ride back to health, what it takes to enjoy success in working hunter ranks, both in horse classes and with native ponies, and why her horses are so special to her.

    “My horses are like my kids – I absolutely adore them. I live on the yard – I’m never off it and I’m that person who’ll go out and sit and talk to the horses at 10.30pm at night and check they’re all ok” – Katy Green on how much her horses mean to her

    Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 166

