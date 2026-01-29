



On our 173rd episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, Horse & Hound’s magazine and eventing editor Pippa Roome chats to British five-star event rider Sarah Bullimore. They talk about Sarah’s super result at Pau five-star last autumn with her exciting rising star Corimiro, home-bred horses and much more.

Episode 173 of our popular audio service The Horse & Hound Podcast is now live and features Sarah Bullimore, a top British event rider who was the individual European bronze medallist from Avenches, Switzerland in 2021.

On this episode, H&H’s eventing editor Pippa Roome caught up with Sarah to talk about her home-bred event horses, her success at Pau five-star last year on five-star debutant Corimiro, and what it would mean to win at the very top level…

“It [would be] amazing. It’s one of those things, you spend your life trying and you sort of think ‘is it ever going to happen?’ I mean we’ve been close a few times and it just seems a little bit elusive” – Sarah Bullimore on campaigning for her first five-star win

Sarah also talks to Pippa about some of her other talented home-breds to look out for this season – “They didn’t do too much last year, but we have two lovely five-year-olds: one is called Cordelia and the other is Correndro and they are really exciting for the future” – as well as how a squealy mare has kept Corimiro happy (and firmly in his place) during his winter break.

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 173

