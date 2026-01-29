On our 173rd episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, Horse & Hound’s magazine and eventing editor Pippa Roome chats to British five-star event rider Sarah Bullimore. They talk about Sarah’s super result at Pau five-star last autumn with her exciting rising star Corimiro, home-bred horses and much more.
Episode 173 of our popular audio service The Horse & Hound Podcast is now live and features Sarah Bullimore, a top British event rider who was the individual European bronze medallist from Avenches, Switzerland in 2021.
Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode.
On this episode, H&H’s eventing editor Pippa Roome caught up with Sarah to talk about her home-bred event horses, her success at Pau five-star last year on five-star debutant Corimiro, and what it would mean to win at the very top level…
“It [would be] amazing. It’s one of those things, you spend your life trying and you sort of think ‘is it ever going to happen?’ I mean we’ve been close a few times and it just seems a little bit elusive” – Sarah Bullimore on campaigning for her first five-star win
Sarah also talks to Pippa about some of her other talented home-breds to look out for this season – “They didn’t do too much last year, but we have two lovely five-year-olds: one is called Cordelia and the other is Correndro and they are really exciting for the future” – as well as how a squealy mare has kept Corimiro happy (and firmly in his place) during his winter break.
- We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com
Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 173
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows, interviews with top riders and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
Read more about Sarah Bullimore:
‘He said, “hold my beer Mum, I’ve got this”’: five-star newcomer scorches round Pau cross-country to lead despite malfunctioning stopwatch
Home-bred leads Bramham four-star long dressage, as his full sibling ‘twins’ are due
‘Attitude, personality and belief in himself’: Burghley Horse Trials dressage leaders talk through their tests
Sarah Bullimore takes ‘emotional’ European bronze: ‘It’s taken me 10 years just to get here’
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round