From youngest to oldest, smallest to tallest: meet the showjumpers and Shetlands flying first-class to Hong Kong





Nine Shetland ponies – and seven dogs – joined 51 top showjumping horses flying by plane from Belgium to the Far East this week for the Longines International Hong Kong Horse Show (30 January-1 February).

The 12-hour Cathay Cargo charter flight from Liege was carrying the equine stars of this second running of the event, organised by the team behind the London International Horse Show. H&H reported last year that as well as five-star showjumping, audiences have the chance to watch the Shetland Pony Grand National. And participants in both disciplines were among the horses flying to Hong Kong.

The oldest equine passenger on board was 20-year-old Shetland Cranford Fantastic, whose “calm confidence makes him perfectly suited to long-haul journeys”, a Cathay Cargo spokesperson said.

The oldest showjumping horse who has made the trip is John Whitaker’s team world bronze medal-winning ride Equine America Unick Du Francport, aged 17, and the youngest equine passenger was eight-year-old Shetland Okehurst Florence.

Cathay’s cargo director Dominic Perret said: “Transporting these world-class equine athletes is both a privilege and a huge responsibility. We understand the pressure riders and owners face ahead of elite competition, which is why our role is to eliminate travel as a source of stress. Our expertise in live animal logistics has seen a year-on-year tonnage growth in this segment, and supporting this world-class event reinforces our position as the trusted partner for high-stakes animal transport.”

The Cathay spokesperson explained that the Boeing 747 freighter has stalls accommodating one to three horses, and that the passengers are stabled at the airport the night before the flight.

“They have priority boarding, meaning all procedures are expedited to ensure the shortest transit time possible at both departure and arrival airports,” he said. “Throughout the flight, they’re accompanied by specialist attendants who ensure they have everything they need.

“Thanks to careful pre-flight preparation, expert in-flight care, and their own impressive air miles, these seasoned travellers arrive in top competitive fitness.”

The horses get ad-lib hay, “and may also enjoy a light meal” at 30,000 feet, there is water available at all times and electrolytes if needed. The temperature on board is set at 12-14C and conditions are monitored throughout the flight.

“After touchdown, the priority is simple: rest, rehydrate, and stretch,” the spokesperson said. “Calm, low-stress ground handling helps ease the transition from air to land, and light exercise combined with gradual training ensures horses are ready to perform at their peak.”

Horses flying to Hong Kong: showjumpers and Shetlands

Among the riders competing at the Asia-World Expo this weekend are Brits John Whitaker and Sameh El Dahan, Simon Delestre and Roger Yves Bost of France, Norway’s Geir Gulliksen and Germany’s Richard Vogel.

The Shetland stars include Damerham Briar Lily, whose training includes swimming in the sea off her local beach, Beeftub Felix, who “loves joining the family for breakfast and will happily sit at the kitchen table” and Slades Dewberry, who has a regular gig pulling Father Christmas’s sleigh through his home village.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2026, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2026 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now