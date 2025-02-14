Shetland ponies fly ‘business class’ to Hong Kong and arrive ‘feeling fabulous’





To top showjumpers, flying all over the world is part of a day’s work. Perhaps less so to top Shetland ponies, who nevertheless took the trip from London to the Far East in style.

The eight tiny superstars were among some 70 horses flown from Europe to take part in the first Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show, at AsiaWorld-Expo from today (14 February) until Sunday. H&H reported that the Shetland Pony Grand National was to feature as part of the show, which is run by HPower, the team behind the London International Horse Show.

Peden Bloodstock arranged the transportation of some of the top showjumpers from Liege in Belgium, and others, and the Shetlands, from Heathrow. Peden director Henry Bullen told H&H today that the show is “amazing”.

“HPower has done an amazing job, it’s really well set up,” he said. “It’s very similar to London, just moved to Hong Kong – but I haven’t seen Father Christmas yet!”

Mr Bullen said Cathay Cargo provided the aircraft, as the show’s official airline partner; two Boeing 747 freighters.

“We had a full charter from Liege, with 46 horses on board, then another eight pallets of horses from Heathrow, including the eight Shetlands, and they all arrived at the same time,” he said. “The Shetlands travelled business class, like the showjumpers; three ponies to a container, in pure luxury.”

Mr Bullen said it was the first time the Shetlands had flown but they were perfect passengers for the 12-hour flight, during which they had hay and water available at all times and were under the supervision of specialist grooms and a vet.

“They came off the flight bouncing and in top form,” he said. “This is a first for the Shetland Pony Grand National to travel out of Europe and on an aircraft, and they were met with great excitement and enthusiasm.

“The handling agents at the airport did start to move one of the pallets thinking it was empty as they couldn’t see them! Then when we were unloading them, suddenly we had a contingent from the Hong Kong Jockey Club helping us. It’s a lovely atmosphere and great to have them here.”

A spokesperson for the Shetland Pony Grand National shared a video of the ponies’ journey, adding: “They arrived looking fantastic and feeling fabulous, happy to have a leg stretch, a roll, and, of course, plenty of scratches with their friends!”

HPower’s Jo Peck added: “We have been delighted to work with our airline partner Cathay Cargo in planning and delivering the logistics of flying these horses from Europe. The care and expertise demonstrated in handling these valuable sports horses using its Cathay live animal shipment solution has been hugely appreciated both by us and their riders.”

