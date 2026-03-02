



Connections have said a fond farewell to Hector of Transy, a Shetland small in stature but large in character and impact, who has died aged 31.

Hector of Transy, by White Field Ebony out of Mill Of Towie Holly, was bought by Penny Clifford, her sister Samantha Fry and mother Mildred Fry as a youngster and stayed in their ownership throughout his life. He spent his last years teaching children with Nicky Madeley.

“It’s was a typically grey, wet and windy Scottish day when Hector of Transy first came into our lives,” said Penny’s daughter Felicity.

“He was running wild in a herd of Shetlands at the Transy stud just outside Stirling. I remember sitting in stud owner Dougal Dick’s 4×4 while my mum and aunt tried to pick out the pony with the best conformation. It was a hard task keeping track of the one you wanted as they all looked the same: small, hairy and black.

“We eventually landed on one, a deal was struck for £220 and Hector became part of our family. He was bought to help build my confidence after a bad fall and bullying at school left me incredibly nervous. He had never been handled, other than to be gelded and get his microchip, so we herded him into the trailer and took him home a few weeks after that first meeting.

“Then began the process of handling him. We were told to treat him like a big horse and he spent six weeks being leant over and long-reined around the roads of Ayrshire before I was allowed to get on him. I don’t remember the first time I rode Hector but once I was on him, any road or field we could safely access became our playground.”

Hector was extremely successful in the show ring; his CV included wins at the Royal Highland Show and Ponies UK and he stood reserve champion for the Scottish Farmer best Shetland award. He also qualified for Horse of the Year Show.

“Hector was never intended to be a show pony but he was a remarkably successful one,” said Felicity. “His forte was looking after small children as a lead rein and first-ridden pony, often the only Shetland in among the Welsh Section As and Dartmoors. He also had roles such as Nana the dog from Peter Pan in the fancy dress.”

One of Hector’s more memorable performances was a rendition of a drunken Shetland in the dressage to music competition – performed to Donald Where’s Your Troosers – at Ponies UK which earned him a spot in H&H in 2003. He also impressed Queen Camilla at the opening of the SRUC rural college in 2007 where he charmed her into dubbing him “lovely”.

Hector’s also made a tremendous impact outside the show ring, teaching 10 children to ride and about the joy of horses. Felicity was his first rider, and when she grew too tall for him, he moved to Nicky Madeley’s where he was loved for his last 16 years. Her son Freddie was his last rider.

His adventures were many and with varying degrees of success.

“Herding sheep? Yes, we were quite good at that. Hunting? We had small legs so we couldn’t do the jumps but we made it round. Pony sleepovers were a particular highlight. Hector would be delivered to the school gates on a Friday afternoon to spend a weekend at a friend’s house, making Hector appropriate jumps and cantering wherever we could,” said Felicity, who also remembers falling off every time she rode Hector on the beach.

”What more could you want for an animal to have lived a life full of love until his last moments? My mum should be proud she produced a pony that was not only successful in the show ring but also taught children the joy of horses. We have said goodbye to the ultimate children’s pony, who gave more than memories and red rosettes.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from showing throughout the year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website,subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2026 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now