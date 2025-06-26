‘Our hearts have doubled in size’: baby joy for top British rider and family





Multiple Paralympic gold medallist Natasha Baker and her husband Marc Jaconelli have welcomed their second child.

Oliver Enzo Jaconelli was born on Tuesday (24 June) and is a little brother to two-year-old Joshua.

“Our hearts have doubled in size,” said Natasha. “You’ve completed our family in the most beautiful way. Your big brother can’t wait to show you the ropes.”

Natasha is one of the world’s top para dressage riders and has competed at four Paralympic Games – bringing home medals every time.

She made her senior championship debut at the 2011 Europeans aboard Cabral, winning individual and freestyle gold, which they repeated the following year at the London 2012 Paralympics.

She has won more than 20 medals at Paralympic, world and European championships.

Her most recent achievements in the saddle were at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, where she secured individual and freestyle bronze with Keystone Dawn Chorus, with Joshua there to watch.

Keystone Dawn Chorus was sold to a “wonderful new home” with Irish para rider Katie Reilly last autumn, and Natasha was at Wellington to cheer the pair on in the CPEDI this month.

