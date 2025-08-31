A touching moment as horses given to The late Queen retire together with fitting ceremony





Two horses given to The late Queen by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have retired together with fitting ceremony to their last, happy home.

George and Elizabeth, from the Royal Mews and the Metropolitan Police respectively, were both officially stood down from service at The Horse Trust’s Horses, hounds and heroes event. The 25-year-old gelding and 17-year-old mare will stay with the charity for life.

“Though they came from the same place, their paths diverged,” a Horse Trust spokesperson said. “George went on to become a trusted royal charger and Elizabeth, initially destined for the same role, instead embarked on a distinguished career with the police.

“In a touching moment, their saddles were removed for the final time – signifying not only the close of their active service but also the beginning of their well-earned retirement in the heart of the Chiltern Hills.”

The Mounties gave George, a cross between a Hanoverian and a thoroughbred, to The late Queen in 2009, to mark 40 years since the gift of Burmese, who Her Majesty rode in Trooping the Colour until 1986.

“George followed in her footsteps as a ceremonial charger and went on to feature in many of the nation’s most significant occasions,” the spokesperson said, adding that George was The King’s charger while he was the Prince of Wales, took part in Trooping the Colour every year and also had a central role in the platinum jubilee celebrations, Her late Majesty’s funeral and The King’s coronation.

“Like Burmese before him – the famous Canadian mare who carried the Queen for 18 consecutive Trooping the Colour parades and famously stood firm during an assassination attempt – George exemplified steadiness and dignity in the face of pageantry and pressure,” the spokesperson said.

“Described by the Royal Mews as a ‘true gentleman… always reliable and bombproof’, George not only took part in countless royal events but also helped train young chargers with his calm, dependable nature. So admired is George that he has even been immortalised – as a rocking horse.”

Elizabeth, also known as ER and Lizzie, is a 17-year-old Hanoverian who was given to The late Queen in 2012 to celebrate the diamond jubilee.

“Originally intended to become a royal charger, Elizabeth’s path instead led to the Metropolitan Police, where her role was primarily operational rather than ceremonial,” the spokesperson said. “Known affectionately as Lizzie, she took part in all aspects of policing, bringing her intelligence, affection, and trademark mischief to every duty. On occasion, she did ride in historic ceremonies, including her moving presence as part of The Queen’s state funeral, as well as at the coronation of King Charles.

“Elizabeth’s distinguished career reflects both her versatility and the significant role she played in policing and ceremonial life. Now retired at The Horse Trust, her charm and spirit continue to shine as she begins this well-deserved next chapter.”

George and Lizzie join the herd of retired horses at the charity, which promised they will enjoy days of peace “surrounded by the same care and respect they gave in service”.

Horse Trust chief executive Jeanette Allen said: “We are incredibly honoured to welcome George and Lizzie to their forever home. Their years of hard work and service are testament to their strength, spirit and unwavering reliability. Their presence here is a reminder of the vital role horses continue to play in national life.”

