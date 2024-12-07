‘It was his calling’: farewell to RDA pony who ‘gave laughter and smiles to all’





Tributes have been paid to a retired Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) pony who “gave laughter and smiles to all he met”.

Bramble, who retired to the Horse Trust after 10 years with the Gaddesden Place RDA, died last month aged 25, following a bout of colic.

A Horse Trust spokesperson described 13.2hh Bramble as “a pony with a heart of gold”.

“He was a gentle soul who gave laughter and smiles to all he met throughout his career,” he said, adding that Bramble would stand for riders to mount via electric ramps and hoists.

“To Bramble riding was more than work; it was a calling.”

The gelding took part in sponsored rides, open days, and dressage competitions. He retired last year following a final ride at the RDA dressage regionals.

“Bramble gave his all in his years with Gaddesden Place RDA and he leaves a legacy of love, strength, and compassion,” said the Horse Trust spokesperson, adding that he was welcomed into a “richly earned retirement” at the charity.

“In the time he had with us he enjoyed the peace and quiet he was more than worthy of, knowing he had made a difference in more lives than words could ever capture. Bramble was popular with all, making him a perfect candidate for our sponsorship scheme and we would like to thank those who supported him during his retirement.”

The spokesperson added: “Rest peacefully now, sweet Bramble. You gave your all and more, and you leave us with hearts full of gratitude. May you roam free and happy across boundless fields, knowing your legacy of love, courage, and kindness will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved you.”

