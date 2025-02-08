



Tributes have been paid to a “cherished” pony who “touched the lives of many” during his 20 years with the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), who has died aged 30.

Rupert, who retired to the Horse Trust in 2023, had spent two decades at the RDA’s Elisabeth Curtis Centre helping riders of all abilities gain “confidence, skills, and joy”.

“His gentle nature made him a source of comfort through difficult times, and his playful personality ensured there was always laughter in the yard,” said a Horse Trust spokesperson.

“Rupert was a firm favourite at the centre, known not just for his steadfast work ethic but also for his ability to entertain; he had a way of making every moment memorable.”

In 2016 Rupert was honoured with a special award at the Elisabeth Curtis Centre’s 40th anniversary party, in “testament to his years of dedication”.

He retired after “one final ride with dear friends”, and settled “beautifully”.

“Though his time with us was short, Rupert made a lasting impact. He was a gentle soul, easy to care for, and much loved by all who knew him,” said the spokesperson.

“More recently, we shared a video of Rupert’s herd enjoying their new field. While the younger horses galloped in excitement, Rupert took one look and decided he had more important things to do, heading straight for the fresh grass instead. Ever the wise old man, he knew what he liked, and he was never one to waste energy when a good meal was waiting!”

The spokesperson added that although the charity may “never know the exact cause of his passing”, they take comfort in knowing it was “simply his time”.

“Rupert spent his final days in peace, surrounded by friends, in a place where he was truly cherished,” he said.

“Rest easy, Rupert. You will always be remembered for your kindness, your wisdom, and the joy you brought to so many.”

