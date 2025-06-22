Remarkable horses, extraordinary service: three equines who spent years helping people retire to their forever home





Three “remarkable” horses who have spent years transforming people’s lives have arrived at their final home to enjoy a well-earned retirement.

The Horse Trust said it was delighted to welcome Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) stars Jezz, Vella and Bill after their “extraordinary” service.

“These special horses have spent their working lives transforming the lives of people with disabilities, and we are honoured to offer them the rest, care and companionship they now so richly deserve,” a spokesperson for the charity said. “Only a limited number of RDA ponies and horses retire here each year, so we are always especially pleased when these wonderful animals come through our gates.”

Jezz, 22, is a gentle part-bred Arab with a “curious spirit”, who spent 13 years with Beechley RDA in Liverpool.

“Loved by volunteers and riders alike, she took part in therapy sessions, taught vet students equine care skills, and competed at the RDA National Championships,” the spokesperson said, adding that Jezz also helped deliver therapy sessions and took part in events at Aintree with the Jockey Club.

Vella, a 20-year-old Irish Sport Horse/cob, “brought confidence and joy to riders at Barrow Farm RDA in Essex for more than seven years”. She supported students with additional educational needs, was trained as a hoist pony for those with physical disabilities and had success in competition.

“With her gentle nature and springy trot, she was the perfect balance of calmness and challenge,” the spokesperson said. “She’s now making the most of her retirement – with a muddy roll never far off!”

Skewbald Bill, 26, spent six years with Gaddesden Place RDA in Hemel Hempstead.

“Known for his intelligence and sweet temperament, Bill was a vital part of hippotherapy sessions for children with complex needs, always patient and dependable even in emotional or challenging circumstances,” the spokesperson said. “Although now retired due to arthritis, he remains full of character and continues to bring joy to those who meet him.”

Horse Trust chief executive Jeanette Allen said the team was “incredibly proud” to welcome the three horses to their well-earned retirement.

“These exceptional horses have spent their lives supporting people with disabilities through equine-assisted therapy, and now it’s our turn to give back to them,” she said. “Every horse that joins our Home of Rest is given the highest standard of care, comfort and companionship, and we’re honoured to offer them a peaceful home for the rest of their days.”

The Horse Trust is appealing for supporters to contribute to an appeal, to allow the charity to care for more horses in need.

