At-risk riding centre given six-month lifeline as its future ‘relies on local leadership and support‘





A centre that has been “a special place where disabled children and adults have found freedom, happiness and confidence” will keep its doors open for at least another six months – but its “future depends on local leadership and support”.

Earlier this month H&H reported the Riding for the Disabled Association’s (RDA) Unicorn Centre, Middlesbrough, was at risk of closure owing to “growing financial pressures”. The centre’s trustees said that following “the outpouring of support” received, avenues were being explored to save the facility.

In an update yesterday (20 October) the trustees confirmed that with support from RDA UK, the centre will remain open for “at least another six months”.

“We want to thank everyone connected with the centre for your patience, kindness and amazing support during this challenging time,” read the statement.

“For more than 25 years, the RDA Unicorn Centre has been a special place where disabled children and adults have found freedom, happiness and confidence through the power of horses. However our running costs have risen sharply. Feed, bedding, vet care, insurance and energy bills are all much higher, making it harder to keep the centre and our horses in good shape. Even so, our commitment to our riders and our work remains strong.”

The statement added that the six months will give the centre “time to build a clear, sustainable plan for the future – one that helps the centre grow and thrive.”

“The Unicorn Centre’s future depends on local leadership and community support. We are asking individuals, businesses and supporters to come forward and help us,” it said.

“We’re forming a project board and are especially looking for people with skills in business, finance, fundraising or strategy. We also urgently need donations to help keep the centre open while we plan for the future.”

RDA UK chief executive Michael Bishop said the Unicorn Centre has “long been a vital and influential part of the RDA community, providing life-changing opportunities for disabled people and their families”.

“Its impact over nearly three decades is a direct result of the dedication and leadership shown by local trustees, staff, volunteers and supporters. While the scale and importance of the centre compel RDA UK to act, our national team’s role is to provide short-term stability, not long-term management,” he said.

“The centre’s future must be led and secured by the local community. We can only create a sustainable future if new trustees, volunteers and donors step forward now to build on this proud legacy and ensure the Unicorn Centre continues its vital work for generations to come.”

Mr Bishop added that “now more than ever, we need people with business experience to join as trustees including forming a short-term project board, volunteers with time to give, and donors who can contribute financially”.

“Our role is to steady the ship, but its long-term direction must come from the community it serves,” he said.

“The future of the Unicorn Centre, and the health and wellbeing of those who rely on it, will only be secured through local commitment, leadership, and collective effort.”

An RDA UK spokesperson added that the immediate support from RDA UK is ensuring continuity of sessions for participants and volunteers while work continues to appoint a permanent operations manager, recruit additional trustees and “develop a long-term recovery plan”.

“RDA UK is grateful to the local trustees who have remained during this difficult time, acknowledging their dedication and the many volunteer hours given to help keep the centre going. RDA UK also thanks FRP Advisory for their vital assistance during this process,” he said.

Anyone who can spare time or expertise to the Unicorn Centre is asked to email unicorn@uptax.co.

