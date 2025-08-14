‘She touched so many people’s hearts’: farewell to RDA pony who brought joy to others for more than 20 years





Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) pony who “touched so many people’s hearts”, after her death aged 27.

Fudge, a 13.2hh skewbald mare, joined The Diamond Centre as a green six-year-old in 2004.

Claire Pickergill, who was head groom at the time, remembers going to view Fudge, and said: “She was handed to me with a knot holding the bridle together. The yard manager and I glanced at each other in disbelief and I said something like, ‘Well I assume that means she’s pretty safe!’ I got on and knew straight away she’d be a super little pony for the Diamond.”

She was right, and Fudge served faithfully for nearly 21 years.

The Diamond Centre manager Maz Ray told H&H: “At 27 years old, she was the centre’s longest-serving pony and a true favourite among riders and volunteers alike.

“Known for her calm, kind and laid-back nature, Fudge was a steady and reliable presence, especially valued in hippotherapy sessions and for helping nervous or first-time riders.

“She played a vital role in teaching children to ride and volunteers to lead, always offering comfort and confidence with her gentle spirit.

“Fudge also loved being part of ‘tea with a pony’ and grooming sessions, where her affectionate personality shone through.”

Maz added that Fudge was “the most gentle, sweet natured horse you could ever meet”.

“She seemed to know exactly who was on her back and adapted seamlessly to each individual rider,” she said.

“Fudge was a true superstar and enjoyed taking part in lead-rein lessons, musical rides, games and hippotherapy.

“During her 20 happy years at Diamond, Fudge patiently taught so many people not only to ride, but to groom, tack up, clip and lead. Fudge touched so many people’s hearts and we will miss her.

“Her legacy lives on in the hearts of all of her forever lifelong friends at Diamond.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now