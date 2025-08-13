



Riders have been baffled by a £32,000 scheme to “improve” a bridleway – as they now have to negotiate two sets of concrete steps with their horses.

Work has been carried out on a stream ford on the Wixoldbury bridleway in Gloucestershire after riders had flagged issues at the crossing, which was prone to flooding and getting very boggy in winter.

It now has new gates, and the bare slopes down to the stream have been covered with the concrete steps on each side.

Emma Masters, who has been using the route for the couple of years she has been at her livery yard, told H&H the land sloped fairly steeply towards the water, but “personally I didn’t have a massive issue with it”.

“The council was meant to fix it – and they’ve put this abomination in,” she said.

“It was quite steep, but I don’t think this is much of an improvement. Once I’ve done it a couple of times my horse will probably be fine but it’s the principle – and when it floods, those steps will be covered.”

Emma said she first encountered the new crossing while out with a friend, whose mare can kick, and that neither horse was happy, especially as they had just come through a field with cows in it.

“The steps are 100% concrete and it’s textured, but people have asked what would happen if a horse tried to jump the stream; it could be really dangerous,” she said. “All the local riders had an email from council about the bridleway, saying it was going to be redone, but none of us saw any plans; we were then just told it was done and to give it a go. Did they not think to get riders’ opinions? I want to get across how ridiculous it is.”

Emma is also concerned about the gate-closing mechanism, as the bolt has to be put back in its slot, and horses turned round, back end to the steps down, to close it. But the council said it is trying to adapt the gates.

Local rider Ruth Ferris told H&H she rode through the ford yesterday (12 August) on her 15-year-old cob Puzzle.

“I took her through in hand first, then rode it several times including opening and closing the gate,” she said.

“I found it rode really well and a big improvement on the deep mud I encountered a couple of winters ago. Although several people have commented on the gate, I didn’t find it at all tricky, and self-latching wouldn’t be my personal choice as they can close on your horse, causing panic.

“I think South Gloucestershire public rights of way have done a very good job – and there’s a very easy bridleway that skirts round this route if users find it difficult.”

A spokesperson for South Gloucestershire Council told H&H: “The new access steps and gates at Wixoldbury Bridleway Ford were installed following many years of contact from local horse riders who highlighted various issues with the crossing. The solution had to recognise the river’s status and characteristics as well as other drainage features.

“Once consent was eventually gained from the Environment Agency to allow work on the ford, the steps and gates were installed by the council’s structures team in partnership with the public rights of way (PROW) team.

“The improvements have only been in place since the end of July, however we have already received positive feedback from local horse riders. We will continue to monitor its use and will look to make any adjustments where necessary.”

The total cost of the work was £32,000, which came from the PROW budget.

The council said one rider’s feedback stated: “Used it today. Access very much better – thank you for that. The ford crossing is excellent, very stable, no slippage, so much safer etc, an excellent enhancement. The only additional comment is that the two field gates around the pond have riders’ handles but do not have an automatic closing latch; you have to secure the bolt in a slot on the post. If a horse is being difficult this could result in the gates not being properly closed.

“Thank you again for your support in making this bridleway much more user friendly.”

The council spokesperson said the team has responded about the gates to recognise the concern and that “we are currently trying to have them adapted to make them easier to use”.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now