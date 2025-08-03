



The mother of a teenager who sustained brain damage as a child has spoken about how Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) has been a “lifeline”.

Joshua Brooks, 16, was two years old when a rare complication of chickenpox led to brain damage. After struggling with mobility and speech in his early years, Joshua felt increasingly isolated and faced challenges when socialising.

His mum, Judy, wanted to find an activity that suited his needs and granted him independence, confidence, and the ability to socialise with other young people. Joshua loves animals and so the RDA was perfect, and he started riding at West Suffolk RDA in Barrow when he was eight.

“When Joshua started riding he instantly became happier and calmer, feeling a huge sense of belonging and being part of a team,” said Judy.

“When he grew too tall to continue riding the ponies, we knew it was essential that he still attended the RDA and continued to build on the incredible relationships and confidence he found there.”

Joshua is now a valued volunteer with West Suffolk RDA and spends time at the charity each week, helping lead horses during riding lessons, tacking and untacking, and mucking out.

Judy added that as a parent of a child with special educational needs and disabilities, life can be very difficult, full of battles and often lonely.

“The West Suffolk RDA has given me a place where I see my child achieving, where he is content and empowered and where life makes sense. The RDA and horse riding aren’t just hobbies, they are a lifeline for so many and funding and volunteering are imperative to keeping the RDA operating,” she said.

RDA UK chief executive Michael Bishop said that Joshua’s story “is just one example of how connecting with horses can enrich lives”.

“The RDA is the only major charity in the UK specifically focused on the health and wellbeing benefits of connecting people with horses, even if they have never been around equines before,” he said.

“We look forward to seeing Joshua continue his remarkable volunteering journey with us.”

The RDA is Harry Hall’s charity partner for 2025 and the equestrian business has so far raised more than £5,000 for it through the partnership. Joshua has also been organising his own fundraisers, including presentations about his local RDA centre for Beaver and Cub Scouts, which have raised £130.

Harry Hall managing director Liz Hopper said: “Joshua’s experience with the RDA illustrates why we collaborate with remarkable charities each year, enabling us to support our incredible community.

“It’s incredible to witness Joshua thrive in his volunteering role, and vital funding is essential to continue supporting the RDA’s incredible services.”

