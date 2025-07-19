



A mother who discovered the joy of being around horses and has introduced others to the equestrian world is sharing her story to shed light on how riding can be accessible and beneficial for everyone.

Ikram Alchane, from Preston, is a carer for her six-year-old son who has Down’s syndrome. She took up riding last year, aged 44, and has paved the way for others in similar positions to discover the same fun and benefits.

“Earlier this year, I joined a WhatsApp group for mothers of children with special educational needs. Inspired by the positive impact horse riding had on my own wellbeing, I decided to create a small group to give these mums – many of whom, like me, come from ethnic minority backgrounds – the chance to experience it too,” she told H&H.

“I came to England from Morocco in 1996 and whenever we drove in the countryside, I would get really excited when I saw horses and riding schools and wished I could learn, but never dared to ring anyone to ask. I thought it was a different world that I wasn’t allowed in, for so many reasons.”

A chance meeting with another mother became the first step on Ms Alchane’s journey into the equestrian world.

“She told me her daughter, who also has Down’s syndrome, rode with the Riding for the Disabled Association. It was completely new to me; she gave me the address and I contacted the school. I took my son along and it opened up a different world.”

She said her son did a few sessions, but is perhaps too young to enjoy it yet. So Ms Alchane decided to explore it further for herself.

“The thought of not going back to the riding school made me sad – I just felt at peace being there, so happy and relaxed,” she said.

“I asked the manager if they thought it was too late for me to learn to ride and she said, ‘Of course not!’ I booked a lesson and I’ve been going for a year and a half.”

Ms Alchane has since organised three sessions for other mothers from the WhatsApp support group, which have been a huge success.

“Every time we finish a riding session, I see how uplifted, relaxed and energised these women feel. It’s become more than just a hobby; it’s a source of strength and joy,” said Ms Alchane, adding that the riding school has been brilliant.

“For some people, riding is something you get up and do day to day, but for a section of the community it’s a big deal and doesn’t feel within reach,” she said.

“I’m outgoing, I teach Arabic at the University of Manchester, and it took me so many years and so many conversations to get to this point, it must be even harder for others.”

Naseema Tutla went along and told H&H it “was the best experience”, that the group dynamic was lovely and that it was a chance for the ladies to gel over a shared experience they were enjoying for themselves.

“I felt like I was a child again – it was something I was doing for me,” she said. “I’m inspired and motivated to carry on myself, and also to encourage more people as well.”

Sumaya Ismail loves animals and the outdoors and said she has enjoyed being able to relax and focus on something that combines those elements.

“It was really positive and I can’t wait to go again,” she said, adding that such sessions are also breaking down barriers to make the sport more accessible. “The riding school has been amazing.”

Christine Pollitt, manager of Wrea Green Equitation Centre – the centre that hosted the sessions – told H&H welcoming Ms Alchane and her friends has been “fantastic”.

“To me, every person should have the opportunity for the delights of sitting on a horse or a pony,” said Ms Pollitt, who started the centre 44 years ago.

“Irkram and her friends never really had the opportunity to go out and perhaps see if they could ride. She’s brought them together, they come regularly now, and it’s been lots of fun.”

