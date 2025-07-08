



Preperations for the 2025 Agria FEI European Eventing Championships at Blenheim Palace (18–21 September) are in full swing as Britain gets ready to host its first senior championship in a decade.

Grandstand tickets for Sunday’s showjumping final have sold out, the number of tradestands is up on previous years and there will be new lakeside hospitality lodges, as organisers plan for bumper crowds.

The BBC will broadcast some of the competition on iPlayer, Eurosport has plans to show a highlights programme and the championship will also be streamed on FEI TV, powered by ClipMyHorse.tv “Britain is a very strong eventing nation and I think a lot of the other nations do look to us, so it’s really important that we deliver a gold-standard event,” event director Katrina Midgley of Stable Events told H&H.

“For us as a nation, it’s immensely important to get it right, and that we give a platform for all the nations to be able to show their horses and sportsmen at the best that they can be.”

Designs for Captain Mark Phillips’ cross-country course are done and it will start to take shape on the ground in mid-August. Visitors can expect to see a mix of “some old favourites and a few new additions”, as well as the return of certain fences that “will bring the action right into the centre of the tradestand village”. Ensuring the best footing is a priority. Blenheim’s course-builder David Evans is based on site and has deep knowledge of the ground, and ground-measuring expert Mark Lucey is also on board.

General ticket sales are “strong” and the early decision to have a larger grandstand has been rewarded with huge demand for ticketed seats for Sunday’s showjumping, which has now sold out. There will also be some free unreserved public viewing space around the arena.

“On an average year, we’re looking at around 30,000 people attending – we would hope to double that this year, and we’ve certainly got the capacity for it. We also have the infrastructure, which is important, as you can’t have people queuing for an hour for the toilet and missing the action,” said Mrs Midgley.

She added: “I am constantly blown away by the support and the enthusiasm and drive that I have from those surrounding me.

“We’re an events company, so we’re used to putting on large-scale events – that isn’t new to us – but running a European Championship, that’s new to me, and it puts everything on another level. But I have the most amazing team around me, including the people within the sport, British Equestrian, UK Sport, the FEI, they’re all very supportive. Everybody’s moving towards the same goal, which is to make this an amazing event.”

British Eventing chief executive Rosie Williams told H&H holding the European Championships at Blenheim is “a hugely exciting moment for our sport and a real honour for British Eventing”.

“It’s not only a chance to showcase world-class eventing on home soil, but also an opportunity to inspire the next generation and bring new audiences into the sport,” she said.

“Blenheim has a special place in the hearts of many riders and fans, and to see it become the stage for such a prestigious championship is fantastic for British equestrianism as a whole.

“We’re proud to support the event and are looking forward to a week that will celebrate everything we love about eventing – the partnership, the skill, the atmosphere, and the sense of community that makes it so unique.”

