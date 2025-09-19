



Samantha Lissington brought three horses forward to the GFS Saddles eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S class at Blenheim Palace, and saved the best for last. She topped the Agria Blenheim Horse Trials dressage results on Quantas R with a smashing score of 22.4, a huge personal best at any level for this nine-year-old horse who already has several top-10 finishes at four-star under his belt.

“I knew there was a chance he could be the winning test, because I have so much faith in the quality of work he’s producing, but it’s one thing thinking it and another being able to deliver it,” said the New Zealand rider, who is based in Wiltshire. “I was thrilled we could execute it all on the day.”

The grey, owned by the High Flyers, impressed from the word go, scoring a nine from Les Smith, the judge at C, for his first halt. He went on to score a 10 for his final halt while, in between, there was a string of eights and nines. Only once did his marks dip to a six, for the extended walk. The halt proved particularly satisfying.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a 10 before!” said Sam. “Last season our halt let us down so we’ve worked on it a lot. It was a pity he left a hindleg behind in [mid-test] halt as he never does that.”

Another detail Sam has tweaked is the extended trot – which earned a nine.

“He has such length of stride that he can almost look slow because he’s in such a rhythm, so it’s an art to show the extensions,” she explained. “I had to take a risk and I felt I was careering around – like I’m flying. He has a lot of harmony, and I’ve been able to add the expression this year.”

Sam, the world number nine, has gathered impressive strength in depth and quality in her string this season, and Quantas is one of a number being primed for the Los Angeles Olympics. With his prodigious success last season, Sam deliberately held him back from doing a four-star long until this year to save his mileage while he was gaining strength.

The major players in the dressage phase

Gemma Stevens had set the target on Thursday evening with Cooley Park Muze leading on 22.9. But with over 40 competitors – including pre-competition favourite Coromiro (Sarah Bullimore) – performing on the second dressage day (19 September), even that super score would be under pressure.

While Thursday played out in blustery conditions, Blenheim was bathed in an Indian summer for Friday’s competitors. But it wasn’t until five horses from the very end that Sam managed to take the shine off Gemma’s leading score.

While Coromiro – fifth at last year’s Boekelo aged eight – came close, scoring 24.8 to sit in third, only Quantas could sneak ahead.

Tim Price was first in on his third ride and laid down his challenge with a 28.8 on Gloire De Marchenval to go in the mix at the top of the leaderboard. They lie seventh overnight. Tim was also last of all to go on The Highlander and slipped into fifth on 26.3.

Barrington Alice was one eight-year-old tipped for a potential podium spot under Izzy Taylor, having finished top-10 in her first CCI4*-S at Scone last month. She has delivered a string of sub-30s this season, so her mark of 30.2 was a touch below par to put her in 14th.

Placing are tight at the top, so time will be pivotal over Sunday’s cross-country track, designed by David Evans. If time-faults come into play, Gemma is just over a second behind Sam, and 10 seconds cover the top five. A single run-out will prove extremely costly, with 20 penalties covering first to 81st.

Sam is looking forward to tackling the course, and predicted a tough time test, as well as singling out the first water crossing – a chunky fence into the big, open lake, coming out over two angled brushes on a one-stride distance.

“The first water crossing is tough – it’s a big question, particularly with the crowds and the open lake – and there’s no room for error,” she said. “The rest of the course, [the designer’s] trying to slow us down so time will have a big influence. My horse can be fast – but also strong.”

But first, the competitors have to test their accuracy and scope over the showjumping phase, which starts at 8am on Saturday. Second on the leaderboard Cooley Park Muze is due in the ring at 9.06am. Half the field will jump in the morning, before a break while the European Championship cross-country takes place. Sam is scheduled to jump Quantas R at 4.57pm.

Blenheim Horse Trials eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S dressage results: top six

Samantha Lissington and Quantas R (NZL): 22.4 Gemma Stevens and Cooley Park Muze (GBR): 22.9 Sarah Bullimore and Corimiro (GBR): 24.8 Fiona Kashel and Monbeg Kazador (GBR): 25 Tim Price and The Highlander (NZL): 26.3 Sian Coleman and Kilroe Frolic (IRL): 26.8

