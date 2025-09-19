{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Who goes when? Check what time all the Brits and leading contenders will be tackling the European cross-country course

    • The Agria Blenheim European Championships cross-country times have now been released for tomorrow’s action (Saturday, 20 September).

    The first horse out of the start box will be Nadja Minder with Toberone, Switzerland’s first team pairing, who will head off at 11am. The last rider on course is due to be Ireland’s team number four Ian Cassells, who is expected to start at 3.30pm with Millridge Atlantis. Horses will be sent on their way at five-minute intervals, and will run without any breaks until the conclusion.

    The first pair for the British team, which runs in partnership with Agria, are Yasmin Ingham and Rehy DJ. They are due out at 11.15am.

    A total of 55 horses are expected leave the start box to tackle Mark Phillips’ track, which is 5,710m long and features 31 numbered fences.

    British squad riders

    Other leading contenders

    • Libussa Lübbeke and Caramia 34 (GER), seventh: 11.25am
    • Malin Hansen-Hotopp and Carlitos Quidditch K (GER), sixth: 12.35pm
    • Sebastien Cavaillon and Elipso De La Vigne (FRA), ninth equal: 12.40pm
    • Jérôme Robiné and Black Ice (GER), 15th: 2.10pm
    • Calvin Böckmann and The Phantom Of The Opera (GER), 16th: 2.30pm
    • Felix Vogg and Frieda (SUI), 11th: 2.50pm
    • Lea Siegl and Van Helsing P (AUT), fourth: 3pm
    • Lara de Liedekerke-Meier and Hooney D’Arville (BEL), fifth: 3.05pm
    • Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH (GER), first: 3.20pm

    The optimum time for the cross-country course is 10min 1sec, so if there are no major delays during the day, the action should finish soon after 3.40pm.

    H&H features editor
    Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.
