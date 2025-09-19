Who goes when? Check what time all the Brits and leading contenders will be tackling the European cross-country course





The Agria Blenheim European Championships cross-country times have now been released for tomorrow’s action (Saturday, 20 September).

The first horse out of the start box will be Nadja Minder with Toberone, Switzerland’s first team pairing, who will head off at 11am. The last rider on course is due to be Ireland’s team number four Ian Cassells, who is expected to start at 3.30pm with Millridge Atlantis. Horses will be sent on their way at five-minute intervals, and will run without any breaks until the conclusion.

The first pair for the British team, which runs in partnership with Agria, are Yasmin Ingham and Rehy DJ. They are due out at 11.15am.

A total of 55 horses are expected leave the start box to tackle Mark Phillips’ track, which is 5,710m long and features 31 numbered fences.

Blenheim European Championships cross-country times

British squad riders

Other leading contenders

Libussa Lübbeke and Caramia 34 (GER), seventh: 11.25am

Malin Hansen-Hotopp and Carlitos Quidditch K (GER), sixth: 12.35pm

Sebastien Cavaillon and Elipso De La Vigne (FRA), ninth equal: 12.40pm

Jérôme Robiné and Black Ice (GER), 15th: 2.10pm

Calvin Böckmann and The Phantom Of The Opera (GER), 16th: 2.30pm

Felix Vogg and Frieda (SUI), 11th: 2.50pm

Lea Siegl and Van Helsing P (AUT), fourth: 3pm

Lara de Liedekerke-Meier and Hooney D’Arville (BEL), fifth: 3.05pm

Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH (GER), first: 3.20pm

The optimum time for the cross-country course is 10min 1sec, so if there are no major delays during the day, the action should finish soon after 3.40pm.

Full times

