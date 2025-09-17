The Agria Blenheim European Championships cross-country course for this week’s competition (17-21 September) has been designed by Mark Phillips. The track has 31 numbered fences and is 5710m long, with an optimum time of 10min 1sec.
Walking the course on Wednesday (17 September), the ground looked in good condition, with a fair covering of green grass on the majority of the track. Scroll on to check out photos of every jump on the course…
Blenheim European Championships cross-country course
The red numbers are for the Blenheim European Championships cross-country course; the blue ones are for the GFS Saddles eight- and nine-year-old class.
Fence 1: Agria Flowers
Fence 2: RDA Log
There are two options here – a left-hand fence on flat ground and a right-hand one on a mound. The left-hand one looks like the quicker option.
Left-hand fence on flat ground
Right-hand fence on mound
Fence 3: MIM Oxer
Fence 4: HorseHage Roll
Fence 5: Peden Flyer
Side view
Fence 6abc: The Suregrow Dew Pond
Fence 6ab direct route
Looking over the direct route fence 6ab to the water and fence 6c
Fence 6c direct route
The long route involves more distance and three jumping efforts instead of two.
Fence 6a long route
Fence 6b long route
Fence 6c long route
Fence 7: Horse & Rider Picnic Table
Fence 8: Joules Pavilion
Fence 9: Joules Palace View
Fence 10abc: Agria Angles
Fence 10a direct route
Fence 10bc direct route
Riders taking the long route jump the same first element, but would take it straight on, rather than at an angle. They then turn away from the direction of travel to jump alternative parts b and c.
Alternative fence 10b
Alternative fence 10c
Fence 11abc: Subaru Sensation
Fence 11a
Fence 11b direct route
Fence 11c direct route
The more time-consuming alternative involves two easier corners.
Fence 11b alternative
Fence 11c alternative
Fences 12 and 13: Palace Treasure Chest and Jewellery Box
Fence 12
Fence 13
Fence 14: evoke Lodge
Fence 15ab: The Raging Bull Roller Coaster
Fence 15a direct route
Fence 15b, which comes after a run down a mound and back up
There is an alternative at 15a, off to the side, but no alternative for 15b.
Fence 15a alternative
Fence 16: The Ha Ha Oxer
Fence 17abc and fence 18: BE Support Trust Healing Garden and Subaru Splash
Fence 17ab direct route
Fence 17ab direct route (closer view)
Fence 17c and 18ab direct route
The long route here involves five elements and riders will have to circle between fences 17c and 18a.
Fence 17a alternative route
Fence 17b alternative route
Fence 17c alternative route
Fence 18a alternative route
Fence 18b alternative route
Fence 19: Agria Water Crossing
Fence 19 direct route
The alternative here is to the right, so less close to the exit from the long water crossing, and involves jumping a similar type of fence but at less of an angle.
Fence 19 alternative
Fence 20abc: GFS Saddles Water
Fence 20ab direct route
Fence 20c direct route
The long route here takes more time and adds another jumping effort, but riders using it avoid jumping into the water and jumping a fence in the water.
Fence 20a long route
Fence 20b long route
Fence 20c long route
Fence 21: BE Triple Bar
Fence 22ab: FEI Mounds
Fence 22a direct route
Fence 22b direct route
The long route here involves extra distance, but the fences are sited on flatter ground.
Fence 22a long route
Fence 22b long route
Fence 23ab: LeMieux Wedge
Fence 23ab direct route
The alternative route here involves two jumping efforts rather than one.
Fence 23a alternative
Fence 23b alternative
Fence 24: The Estribos Table
Fence 25abc: CrossCountry App Wooded Hollow
Fence 25ab direct route
Fence 25c – everyone jumps this ditch, even if they take the alternative for the preceding elements
Fence 25a alternative
Fence 25b alternative
Fence 26: Voltaire’s Leap
The second long water crossing, back across the lake, follows this fence.
Fence 27: Bedmax Nest
Fence 28abc: The Brookfield Bullfinch
Fence 28a direct route
Fence 28bc direct route
The long route here is not as circuitous as some, but it does add an extra jumping effort.
Fence 28a long route
Fence 28b long route
Fence 28c long route
Fence 29: Fischer Stick Pile
Fence 30abc: Zip Travel Tray
Fence 30a – competitors on the direct and alternative routes jump this
Fence 30bc direct route
Fence 30b alternative
Fence 30c alternative
Fence 31: Agria Finale
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news from the Blenheim Europeans, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in:
‘Riders need to know their horses well’: watch Kitty King walk key fences on the Blenheim European Championships cross-country course
News from blustery Blenheim trot-up as European Eventing Championships gets under way
Who’s on the British team – and who’s an individual – at the Blenheim European Championships? Plus team order revealed
How to watch the European Eventing Championships at Blenheim live, wherever you are
‘When I reflect on Blenheim now, it was a fairy tale’ – Zara Tindall looks back on her 2005 double European gold medals
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round