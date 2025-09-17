{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

What will the British Europeans eventing squad jump this week at Blenheim? Check out every fence on the cross-country course

Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • The Agria Blenheim European Championships cross-country course for this week’s competition (17-21 September) has been designed by Mark Phillips. The track has 31 numbered fences and is 5710m long, with an optimum time of 10min 1sec.

    Walking the course on Wednesday (17 September), the ground looked in good condition, with a fair covering of green grass on the majority of the track. Scroll on to check out photos of every jump on the course…

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course

    The red numbers are for the Blenheim European Championships cross-country course; the blue ones are for the GFS Saddles eight- and nine-year-old class.

    Fence 1: Agria Flowers

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 1

    Fence 2: RDA Log

    There are two options here – a left-hand fence on flat ground and a right-hand one on a mound. The left-hand one looks like the quicker option.

    Left-hand fence on flat ground

    Right-hand fence on mound

    Fence 3: MIM Oxer

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 3

    Fence 4: HorseHage Roll

    Fence 5: Peden Flyer

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 5

    Side view

    Fence 6abc: The Suregrow Dew Pond

    Fence 6ab direct route

    Looking over the direct route fence 6ab to the water and fence 6c

    Fence 6c direct route

    The long route involves more distance and three jumping efforts instead of two.

    Fence 6a long route

    Fence 6b long route

    Fence 6c long route

    Fence 7: Horse & Rider Picnic Table

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 7

    Fence 8: Joules Pavilion

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 8

    Fence 9: Joules Palace View

    Fence 10abc: Agria Angles

    Fence 10a direct route

    Fence 10bc direct route

    Riders taking the long route jump the same first element, but would take it straight on, rather than at an angle. They then turn away from the direction of travel to jump alternative parts b and c.

    Alternative fence 10b

    Alternative fence 10c

    Fence 11abc: Subaru Sensation

    Fence 11a

    Fence 11b direct route

    Fence 11c direct route

    The more time-consuming alternative involves two easier corners.

    Fence 11b alternative

    Fence 11c alternative

    Fences 12 and 13: Palace Treasure Chest and Jewellery Box

    Fence 12

    Fence 13

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 13

    Fence 14: evoke Lodge

    Fence 15ab: The Raging Bull Roller Coaster

    Fence 15a direct route

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 15a

    Fence 15b, which comes after a run down a mound and back up

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 15b

    There is an alternative at 15a, off to the side, but no alternative for 15b.

    Fence 15a alternative

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 15a alternative

    Fence 16: The Ha Ha Oxer

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 16

    Fence 17abc and fence 18: BE Support Trust Healing Garden and Subaru Splash

    Fence 17ab direct route

    Fence 17ab direct route (closer view)

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 17ab

    Fence 17c and 18ab direct route

    The long route here involves five elements and riders will have to circle between fences 17c and 18a.

    Fence 17a alternative route

    Fence 17b alternative route

    Fence 17c alternative route

    Fence 18a alternative route

    Fence 18b alternative route

    Fence 19: Agria Water Crossing

    Fence 19 direct route

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 19

    The alternative here is to the right, so less close to the exit from the long water crossing, and involves jumping a similar type of fence but at less of an angle.

    Fence 19 alternative

    Fence 20abc: GFS Saddles Water

    Fence 20ab direct route

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 20ab

    Fence 20c direct route

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 20c

    The long route here takes more time and adds another jumping effort, but riders using it avoid jumping into the water and jumping a fence in the water.

    Fence 20a long route

    Fence 20b long route

    Fence 20c long route

    Fence 21: BE Triple Bar

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 21

    Fence 22ab: FEI Mounds

    Fence 22a direct route

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 22a

    Fence 22b direct route

    The long route here involves extra distance, but the fences are sited on flatter ground.

    Fence 22a long route

    Fence 22b long route

    Fence 23ab: LeMieux Wedge

    Fence 23ab direct route

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 23ab

    The alternative route here involves two jumping efforts rather than one.

    Fence 23a alternative

    Fence 23b alternative

    Fence 24: The Estribos Table

    Fence 25abc: CrossCountry App Wooded Hollow

    Fence 25ab direct route

    Fence 25c – everyone jumps this ditch, even if they take the alternative for the preceding elements

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 25c

    Fence 25a alternative

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 25a alternative

    Fence 25b alternative

    Fence 26: Voltaire’s Leap

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 26

    The second long water crossing, back across the lake, follows this fence.

    Fence 27: Bedmax Nest

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 27

    Fence 28abc: The Brookfield Bullfinch

    Fence 28a direct route

    Fence 28bc direct route

    The long route here is not as circuitous as some, but it does add an extra jumping effort.

    Fence 28a long route

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 28a alternative

    Fence 28b long route

    Fence 28c long route

    Fence 29: Fischer Stick Pile

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 29

    Fence 30abc: Zip Travel Tray

    Fence 30a – competitors on the direct and alternative routes jump this

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 30a

    Fence 30bc direct route

    Fence 30b alternative

    Fence 30c alternative

    Fence 31: Agria Finale

    Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: fence 31

    You may also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Pippa Roome
    Pippa Roome

    H&H magazine editor and eventing editor
    Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.
    Pippa Roome

    You may like...