



The Agria Blenheim European Championships cross-country course for this week’s competition (17-21 September) has been designed by Mark Phillips. The track has 31 numbered fences and is 5710m long, with an optimum time of 10min 1sec.

Walking the course on Wednesday (17 September), the ground looked in good condition, with a fair covering of green grass on the majority of the track. Scroll on to check out photos of every jump on the course…

Blenheim European Championships cross-country course

The red numbers are for the Blenheim European Championships cross-country course; the blue ones are for the GFS Saddles eight- and nine-year-old class.

Fence 1: Agria Flowers

Fence 2: RDA Log

There are two options here – a left-hand fence on flat ground and a right-hand one on a mound. The left-hand one looks like the quicker option.

Left-hand fence on flat ground

Right-hand fence on mound

Fence 3: MIM Oxer

Fence 4: HorseHage Roll

Fence 5: Peden Flyer

Side view

Fence 6abc: The Suregrow Dew Pond

Fence 6ab direct route

Looking over the direct route fence 6ab to the water and fence 6c

Fence 6c direct route

The long route involves more distance and three jumping efforts instead of two.

Fence 6a long route

Fence 6b long route

Fence 6c long route

Fence 7: Horse & Rider Picnic Table

Fence 8: Joules Pavilion

Fence 9: Joules Palace View

Fence 10abc: Agria Angles

Fence 10a direct route

Fence 10bc direct route

Riders taking the long route jump the same first element, but would take it straight on, rather than at an angle. They then turn away from the direction of travel to jump alternative parts b and c.

Alternative fence 10b

Alternative fence 10c

Fence 11abc: Subaru Sensation

Fence 11a

Fence 11b direct route

Fence 11c direct route

The more time-consuming alternative involves two easier corners.

Fence 11b alternative

Fence 11c alternative

Fences 12 and 13: Palace Treasure Chest and Jewellery Box

Fence 12

Fence 13

Fence 14: evoke Lodge

Fence 15ab: The Raging Bull Roller Coaster

Fence 15a direct route

Fence 15b, which comes after a run down a mound and back up

There is an alternative at 15a, off to the side, but no alternative for 15b.

Fence 15a alternative

Fence 16: The Ha Ha Oxer

Fence 17abc and fence 18: BE Support Trust Healing Garden and Subaru Splash

Fence 17ab direct route

Fence 17ab direct route (closer view)

Fence 17c and 18ab direct route

The long route here involves five elements and riders will have to circle between fences 17c and 18a.

Fence 17a alternative route

Fence 17b alternative route

Fence 17c alternative route

Fence 18a alternative route

Fence 18b alternative route

Fence 19: Agria Water Crossing

Fence 19 direct route

The alternative here is to the right, so less close to the exit from the long water crossing, and involves jumping a similar type of fence but at less of an angle.

Fence 19 alternative

Fence 20abc: GFS Saddles Water

Fence 20ab direct route

Fence 20c direct route

The long route here takes more time and adds another jumping effort, but riders using it avoid jumping into the water and jumping a fence in the water.

Fence 20a long route

Fence 20b long route

Fence 20c long route

Fence 21: BE Triple Bar

Fence 22ab: FEI Mounds

Fence 22a direct route

Fence 22b direct route

The long route here involves extra distance, but the fences are sited on flatter ground.

Fence 22a long route

Fence 22b long route

Fence 23ab: LeMieux Wedge

Fence 23ab direct route

The alternative route here involves two jumping efforts rather than one.

Fence 23a alternative

Fence 23b alternative

Fence 24: The Estribos Table

Fence 25abc: CrossCountry App Wooded Hollow

Fence 25ab direct route

Fence 25c – everyone jumps this ditch, even if they take the alternative for the preceding elements

Fence 25a alternative

Fence 25b alternative

Fence 26: Voltaire’s Leap

The second long water crossing, back across the lake, follows this fence.

Fence 27: Bedmax Nest

Fence 28abc: The Brookfield Bullfinch

Fence 28a direct route

Fence 28bc direct route

The long route here is not as circuitous as some, but it does add an extra jumping effort.

Fence 28a long route

Fence 28b long route

Fence 28c long route

Fence 29: Fischer Stick Pile

Fence 30abc: Zip Travel Tray

Fence 30a – competitors on the direct and alternative routes jump this

Fence 30bc direct route

Fence 30b alternative

Fence 30c alternative

Fence 31: Agria Finale

