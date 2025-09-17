



In 2005, Zara Tindall (née Phillips) claimed individual gold at the eventing European Championships at Blenheim Palace on Toytown.

In an exclusive interview with Horse & Hound this week, ahead of this year’s Agria Blenheim European Championships (17-21 September), Zara reflects on that wonderful week, saying: “Looking back now, I was very lucky to be sat on such an incredible horse at a young age. I sometimes wish I had him now, with more experience and knowledge. I don’t know if that would work, though – we were both inexperienced, we came up the levels together and were continually doing something new, having that first experience as a partnership.”

Zara continues: “In eventing, you’re always thinking, ‘that’s done’ and moving on to the next show and at the time, you don’t have time to enjoy victories or realise the achievement. When I reflect on Blenheim now, it was a fairy tale.

“Toytown was so special and that’s what keeps us all going, thinking maybe you’ll find another horse like that. They’re rare; you can’t make them all into that – that’s what my horses have proved to me since.

“What a way to start my senior team career. There was only one place to go from there – down! But we had a good couple of years, especially taking the individual world gold the following season.

“It was always hard to keep Toytown in one piece. He was fragile and so exuberant. He had too much personality really and even hacking at home he was hard on himself. He missed out on both the 2004 and 2008 Olympics. I can’t complain though, but you do think about the ‘what ifs’ sometimes.

“It’s still nice to hear myself described as ‘former world and European champion’. It never goes away. It’s for life, it’s in the history books and it’s amazing to be part of that club.”

