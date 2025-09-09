



Want to get an early look at the Agria Blenheim European Championships cross-country course?

H&H dispatched reigning European individual silver medallist Kitty King to Oxfordshire to check out at Mark Phillips’ track. You can read all Kitty’s thoughts in this Thursday’s magazine (dated 11 September). Meanwhile, read on for a look at some photos of the course.

Blenheim European Championships cross-country course: first look

Fence one, the Agria Flowers, is an inviting spread to get horses and riders into the rhythm.

Kitty and Mark Phillips discuss fence two, the RDA Log, where there are two options.

Fence 6abc, The Suregrow Dew Pond, is the first combination and the first water on course.

Fence seven is the Horse & Rider Picnic Table.

Fences 12 and 13 are called the Palace Treasure Chest and Jewellery Box and consist of box fences on a curving line.

The Evoke Lodge at fence 14.

This angled second element of The Raging Bull Rollercoaster at fence 15b will be filled with brush.

Stretch Kitty, stretch! This is The Ha Ha Oxer at fence 16.

Kitty and Mark look down at the BE Support Trust Healing Garden and Subaru Splash (fences 17abc and 18ab). The long water crossing is one of the iconic features of Blenheim Horse Trials.

Fence 20abc is the GFS Saddles Water.

The BE Triple Bar at fence 21.

Mark lines Kitty up for the FEI Mounds (fence 22ab).

The Lemieux Wedge at fence 23ab will have domed brush on it.

Nearing the end of the course, Mark and Kitty take a look at The Brookfield Bullfinch (fence 28abc) combination.

Pictures of the Blenheim European Championships cross-country course by Richard Butcher

Full preview of the European Championships in Horse & Hound magazine dated 11 September.

