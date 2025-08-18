Going for gold: team aiming to retain Britain’s European eventing title confirmed





The squad of six aiming to retain gold for Britain at next month’s Agria FEI Eventing European Championships has been confirmed; a line-up “ideal for current and future performance”.

British Equestrian and British Eventing (BE) have released the six horses and riders who will head to the home championship, at Blenheim Palace (18-21 September). Britain won team gold at the 2023 championships, plus individual gold (Ros Canter riding Lordships Graffalo) and silver (Kitty King riding Vendredi Biats).

The British European Eventing Championships squad is:

Laura Collett with 16-year-old London 52

Owners: Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and rider

Breeder: Ocke Riewerts

Breeding: By Landos, out of a mare by Quinar

Groom: Tilly Hughes

Caroline Harris with 11-year-old D Day

Owners: Lucy Matthews, Fiona Olivier, Marie Anne Richardson and Heather Royle

Breeder: Fiona Olivier

Breeding: By Billy Mexico, out of a mare by Dilum XX

Groom: Nellie Smith

Yasmin Ingham with 15-year-old Rehy DJ

Owners: Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund

Breeder: Noell Russell

Breeding: By Tinarana’s Inspector, out of a mare by Big Sink Hope

Groom: Alison Bell

Piggy March with 12-year-old Halo

Owner: Jayne McGivern

Breeder: Bernard Hobe

Breeding: By Humphrey 61, out of a mare by Contender

Groom: Hannah Chowen

Tom McEwen with 14-year-old JL Dublin

Owners: James and Jo Lambert and Deirdre Johnston

Breeder: Volker Göttsche-Götze

Breeding: By Diarado, out of a mare by Cantano

Groom: Adam Short

Bubby Upton with 10-year-old Its Cooley Time

Owners: The Five Time Syndicate and rider

Breeder: Ishennisnag Stud

Breeding: By Quality Time TN, out of a mare by Heartbreaker

Groom: Kirsty Campbell

“Eventing performance manager Dickie Waygood said: “This is a really exciting group of horses and riders, which combines experience alongside new talent – both human and equine.

“We’re fortunate to have Laura and Tom returning with their accomplished Olympic rides, it’s a new championship ride for Yaz, while Piggy brings forward her next-generation championship horse. Both Bubby and Caroline have been in outstanding recent form and are worthy debutants – it’s exciting for our sport to have new faces in the squad.

“Overall, the line-up is ideal for current and future performance as we look toward next year’s FEI World Championships and LA28, while still being competitive at Blenheim. I’d also like to thank all of our owners for their support and the faith they put in our World Class programme.”

BE chief executive Rosie Williams said the team was delighted to confirm the squad.

“Hosting such a prestigious event on home soil is a huge moment for our sport, and we look forward to seeing the entire community – members, supporters, and fans – come together to cheer the team on,” she said. “We wish every member of the squad the very best of luck.”

Congratulations

Agria UK chief executive Vicki Wentworth sent “huge congratulations” to all those selected.

“They should feel immensely proud of what they’ve achieved to date, and we at Agria are honoured to be title sponsors of this iconic event, returning to home soil for the first time in 20 years at the magnificent Blenheim Palace,” she said. “Everyone here at Agria wishes the entire squad the very best of luck in these final weeks of preparation and of course, at the competition itself. I can promise we will be the ones shouting them on at the top of our voices from the sidelines.”

Selection decisions are dependent on horse and rider fitness and performance.

The BEF added that National Lottery and UK Sport funding is “pivotal” in preparing teams for championships, and that it is very grateful for the support from its partners Agria, Bates Saddles, D&H, NAF, SEIB and Toggi and team suppliers Equi-Trek and Lotus Romeo.

“We’re indebted for the year-round support they provide to the World Class programme and British teams, which helps us to best prepare for senior championships,” a BEF spokesperson said.

