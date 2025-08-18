{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Going for gold: team aiming to retain Britain’s European eventing title confirmed

Eleanor Jones Eleanor Jones

    • The squad of six aiming to retain gold for Britain at next month’s Agria FEI Eventing European Championships has been confirmed; a line-up “ideal for current and future performance”.

    British Equestrian and British Eventing (BE) have released the six horses and riders who will head to the home championship, at Blenheim Palace (18-21 September). Britain won team gold at the 2023 championships, plus individual gold (Ros Canter riding Lordships Graffalo) and silver (Kitty King riding Vendredi Biats).

    The British European Eventing Championships squad is:

    Laura Collett with 16-year-old London 52

    Owners: Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and rider

    Breeder: Ocke Riewerts

    Breeding: By Landos, out of a mare by Quinar

    Groom: Tilly Hughes

    Caroline Harris with 11-year-old D Day

    Owners: Lucy Matthews, Fiona Olivier, Marie Anne Richardson and Heather Royle

    Breeder: Fiona Olivier

    Breeding: By Billy Mexico, out of a mare by Dilum XX

    Groom: Nellie Smith

    Yasmin Ingham with 15-year-old Rehy DJ

    Owners: Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund

    Breeder: Noell Russell

    Breeding: By Tinarana’s Inspector, out of a mare by Big Sink Hope

    Groom: Alison Bell

    Piggy March with 12-year-old Halo

    Owner: Jayne McGivern

    Breeder: Bernard Hobe

    Breeding: By Humphrey 61, out of a mare by Contender

    Groom: Hannah Chowen

    Tom McEwen with 14-year-old JL Dublin

    Owners: James and Jo Lambert and Deirdre Johnston

    Breeder: Volker Göttsche-Götze

    Breeding: By Diarado, out of a mare by Cantano

    Groom: Adam Short

    Bubby Upton with 10-year-old Its Cooley Time

    Owners: The Five Time Syndicate and rider

    Breeder: Ishennisnag Stud

    Breeding: By Quality Time TN, out of a mare by Heartbreaker

    Groom: Kirsty Campbell

    “Eventing performance manager Dickie Waygood said: “This is a really exciting group of horses and riders, which combines experience alongside new talent – both human and equine.

    “We’re fortunate to have Laura and Tom returning with their accomplished Olympic rides, it’s a new championship ride for Yaz, while Piggy brings forward her next-generation championship horse. Both Bubby and Caroline have been in outstanding recent form and are worthy debutants – it’s exciting for our sport to have new faces in the squad.

    “Overall, the line-up is ideal for current and future performance as we look toward next year’s FEI World Championships and LA28, while still being competitive at Blenheim. I’d also like to thank all of our owners for their support and the faith they put in our World Class programme.”

    BE chief executive Rosie Williams said the team was delighted to confirm the squad.

    “Hosting such a prestigious event on home soil is a huge moment for our sport, and we look forward to seeing the entire community – members, supporters, and fans – come together to cheer the team on,” she said. “We wish every member of the squad the very best of luck.”

    Congratulations

    Agria UK chief executive Vicki Wentworth sent “huge congratulations” to all those selected.

    “They should feel immensely proud of what they’ve achieved to date, and we at Agria are honoured to be title sponsors of this iconic event, returning to home soil for the first time in 20 years at the magnificent Blenheim Palace,” she said. “Everyone here at Agria wishes the entire squad the very best of luck in these final weeks of preparation and of course, at the competition itself. I can promise we will be the ones shouting them on at the top of our voices from the sidelines.”

    Selection decisions are dependent on horse and rider fitness and performance.

    The BEF added that National Lottery and UK Sport funding is “pivotal” in preparing teams for championships, and that it is very grateful for the support from its partners Agria, Bates Saddles, D&H, NAF, SEIB and Toggi and team suppliers Equi-Trek and Lotus Romeo.

    “We’re indebted for the year-round support they provide to the World Class programme and British teams, which helps us to best prepare for senior championships,” a BEF spokesperson said.

