Going for gold: team aiming to retain Britain’s European eventing title confirmed

The squad of six aiming to retain gold for Britain at next month’s Agria FEI Eventing European Championships has been confirmed; a line-up “ideal for current and future performance”.
British Equestrian and British Eventing (BE) have released the six horses and riders who will head to the home championship, at Blenheim Palace (18-21 September). Britain won team gold at the 2023 championships, plus individual gold (Ros Canter riding Lordships Graffalo) and silver (Kitty King riding Vendredi Biats).
The British European Eventing Championships squad is:
Laura Collett with 16-year-old London 52
Owners: Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and rider
Breeder: Ocke Riewerts
Breeding: By Landos, out of a mare by Quinar
Groom: Tilly Hughes
Caroline Harris with 11-year-old D Day
Owners: Lucy Matthews, Fiona Olivier, Marie Anne Richardson and Heather Royle
Breeder: Fiona Olivier
Breeding: By Billy Mexico, out of a mare by Dilum XX
Groom: Nellie Smith
Yasmin Ingham with 15-year-old Rehy DJ
Owners: Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund
Breeder: Noell Russell
Breeding: By Tinarana’s Inspector, out of a mare by Big Sink Hope
Groom: Alison Bell
Piggy March with 12-year-old Halo
Owner: Jayne McGivern
Breeder: Bernard Hobe
Breeding: By Humphrey 61, out of a mare by Contender
Groom: Hannah Chowen
Tom McEwen with 14-year-old JL Dublin
Owners: James and Jo Lambert and Deirdre Johnston
Breeder: Volker Göttsche-Götze
Breeding: By Diarado, out of a mare by Cantano
Groom: Adam Short
Bubby Upton with 10-year-old Its Cooley Time
Owners: The Five Time Syndicate and rider
Breeder: Ishennisnag Stud
Breeding: By Quality Time TN, out of a mare by Heartbreaker
Groom: Kirsty Campbell
“Eventing performance manager Dickie Waygood said: “This is a really exciting group of horses and riders, which combines experience alongside new talent – both human and equine.
“We’re fortunate to have Laura and Tom returning with their accomplished Olympic rides, it’s a new championship ride for Yaz, while Piggy brings forward her next-generation championship horse. Both Bubby and Caroline have been in outstanding recent form and are worthy debutants – it’s exciting for our sport to have new faces in the squad.
“Overall, the line-up is ideal for current and future performance as we look toward next year’s FEI World Championships and LA28, while still being competitive at Blenheim. I’d also like to thank all of our owners for their support and the faith they put in our World Class programme.”
BE chief executive Rosie Williams said the team was delighted to confirm the squad.
“Hosting such a prestigious event on home soil is a huge moment for our sport, and we look forward to seeing the entire community – members, supporters, and fans – come together to cheer the team on,” she said. “We wish every member of the squad the very best of luck.”
Congratulations
Agria UK chief executive Vicki Wentworth sent “huge congratulations” to all those selected.
“They should feel immensely proud of what they’ve achieved to date, and we at Agria are honoured to be title sponsors of this iconic event, returning to home soil for the first time in 20 years at the magnificent Blenheim Palace,” she said. “Everyone here at Agria wishes the entire squad the very best of luck in these final weeks of preparation and of course, at the competition itself. I can promise we will be the ones shouting them on at the top of our voices from the sidelines.”
Selection decisions are dependent on horse and rider fitness and performance.
The BEF added that National Lottery and UK Sport funding is “pivotal” in preparing teams for championships, and that it is very grateful for the support from its partners Agria, Bates Saddles, D&H, NAF, SEIB and Toggi and team suppliers Equi-Trek and Lotus Romeo.
“We’re indebted for the year-round support they provide to the World Class programme and British teams, which helps us to best prepare for senior championships,” a BEF spokesperson said.
