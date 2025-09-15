



Nicolas Touzaint and Absolut Gold HDC are among the withdrawals from the Agria Blenheim European Championships this week (17-21 September), because the horse has a minor injury.

The pair have led the French team to two medals – team bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 (sixth individually) and team bronze at the 2023 Europeans in Haras du Pin (fifth individually) – and were also 10th at the 2019 Europeans, where France finished fourth as a team. Last year, they were seventh on their Burghley Horse Trials debut.

A statement from the French federation (the FFE) said the decision to withdraw 15-year-old gelding Absolut Gold had been made in agreement with the rider, the horse’s owners Haras des Coudrettes and the treating vet.

“The FFE thanks the commitment of Nicolas Touzaint and the owners of Absolut Gold HDC and wishes a good recovery to the horse, whose return to the competition can be considered in a few weeks,” said the statement.

Gireg Le Coz has been called up to replace Nicolas Touzaint. Gireg, who was 15th at the 2023 Europeans on Aisprit De La Loge, will ride championship debutant Caramel D’Orchis. Their most recent international result is eighth in a CCI4*-S in Vittel in June.

The other members of the French squad are Sebastien Cavaillon (Elipso De La Vigne), Luc Chateau (Cocorico De L’Ebat), Alexis Goury (Je’Vall), Benjamin Massie (Figaro Fonroy) and Astier Nicolas (Alertamalib’Or).

Nicolas Touzaint was set to be one of four riders at this week’s Blenheim European Championships who also rode at the 2005 championships at the Oxfordshire venue. The others are Belgium’s Karin Donckers, Italy’s Vittoria Panizzon and Lithuania’s Aistis Vitkauskas.

Hungarian rider Balázs Kaizinger is also on the Blenheim European Championships withdrawals list, with Herr Cooles Classico. This leaves Hungary with just one rider at Blenheim, Noémi Viola Doerfer on Piltown Harry.

