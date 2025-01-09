The 2025 Agria FEI European Eventing Championships will take place in the UK at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire (18–21 September). If you’re planning to attend, the box office is now open with a 10% early bird discount on selected items, so here is what you need to know about Blenheim eventing Europeans tickets.
The European Championships will take place alongside Blenheim’s usual CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-years-olds, so there will be plenty of action to keep you entertained across all four days of competition.
Blenheim eventing European Championships tickets
Please note that grandstand tickets must be purchased in addition to admission tickets.
Thursday 18 September
What? Dressage day one
General admission: £32.40 (price closer to the event: £36)
Concession admission: £29.16 (price closer to the event: £32.40)
Groups of six to 20: £25.92 (price closer to the event: £28.80)
Groups of 21 or more: £24.30 (price closer to the event: £27)
Marlborough grandstand (covered centre line seat): £55
Marlborough grandstand (covered standard seat): £45
Marlborough grandstand (uncovered centre line seat): £50
Marlborough grandstand (uncovered standard seat): £35
Friday 19 September
What? Dressage day two
General admission: £32.40 (price closer to the event: £36)
Concession admission: £29.16 (price closer to the event: £32.40)
Groups of six to 20: £25.92 (price closer to the event: £28.80)
Groups of 21 or more: £24.30 (price closer to the event: £27)
Marlborough grandstand (covered centre line seat): £55
Marlborough grandstand (covered standard seat): £45
Marlborough grandstand (uncovered centre line seat): £50
Marlborough grandstand (uncovered standard seat): £35
Saturday 20 September
What? Cross-country day, plus showjumping for the CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-olds
General admission: £41.40 (price closer to the event: £46)
Concession admission: £37.26 (price closer to the event: £41.40)
Groups of six to 20: £33.12 (price closer to the event: £36)
Groups of 21 or more: £37.80 (price closer to the event: £42)
Marlborough grandstand (covered seat): £10
Marlborough grandstand (uncovered seat): £5
Sunday 21 September
What? Showjumping day and medal ceremony, plus cross-country day for the CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-olds
General admission: £41.40 (price closer to the event: £46)
Concession admission: £37.26 (price closer to the event: £41.40)
Groups of six to 20: £33.12 (price closer to the event: £36.80)
Groups of 21 or more: £31.05 (price closer to the event: £34.50)
Marlborough grandstand (covered seat): £55
Marlborough grandstand (uncovered seat): £45
Four-day entry tickets
Four-day admission: £135 (price closer to the event: £150)
Four-day admission for groups of six to 20: £124.20 (price closer to the event: £138)
Four-day admission for groups of 21 or more: £117 (price closer to the event: £130)
Four-day Lakeside parking: £185
Four-day in-show parking: £155
Blenheim eventing Europeans tickets: VIP and membership packages
The VIP package includes breakfast and a three-course lunch, in-show parking and full access to the Palace Pavilion. Prices start at £165 per person, per day.
The Members Enclosure package is exclusively available for the four event days and is priced at £150 per person.
VIP and Members Enclosure are add-on packages and do not include entry to the event – you are required to purchase admission tickets as well.
Parking for the Blenheim eventing Europeans
Standard parking is free, while in-show parking, which is located closer to the main hub of the event costs £40 per day. Lakeside parking, which is also closer to the event, ranges between £40 and £60, depending on which day you wish to attend.
Blenheim eventing European Championships: other information
Children aged 12 and under have free entry into the event.
Official souvenir event programme vouchers are available in advance with a 20% discount for £8 (£10 on-site).
An admin fee of £2.95 applies for each order.
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in:
‘I was honoured to be asked’ says top British course-designer called up for Blenheim Europeans
British venue to host eventing European Championships in September 2025
Places to stay near Blenheim Horse Trials so you don’t miss any of the action
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round