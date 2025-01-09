



The 2025 Agria FEI European Eventing Championships will take place in the UK at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire (18–21 September). If you’re planning to attend, the box office is now open with a 10% early bird discount on selected items, so here is what you need to know about Blenheim eventing Europeans tickets.

The European Championships will take place alongside Blenheim’s usual CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-years-olds, so there will be plenty of action to keep you entertained across all four days of competition.

Blenheim eventing European Championships tickets

Please note that grandstand tickets must be purchased in addition to admission tickets.

Thursday 18 September

What? Dressage day one

General admission: £32.40 (price closer to the event: £36)

Concession admission: £29.16 (price closer to the event: £32.40)

Groups of six to 20: £25.92 (price closer to the event: £28.80)

Groups of 21 or more: £24.30 (price closer to the event: £27)

Marlborough grandstand (covered centre line seat): £55

Marlborough grandstand (covered standard seat): £45

Marlborough grandstand (uncovered centre line seat): £50

Marlborough grandstand (uncovered standard seat): £35

Friday 19 September

What? Dressage day two

General admission: £32.40 (price closer to the event: £36)

Concession admission: £29.16 (price closer to the event: £32.40)

Groups of six to 20: £25.92 (price closer to the event: £28.80)

Groups of 21 or more: £24.30 (price closer to the event: £27)

Marlborough grandstand (covered centre line seat): £55

Marlborough grandstand (covered standard seat): £45

Marlborough grandstand (uncovered centre line seat): £50

Marlborough grandstand (uncovered standard seat): £35

Saturday 20 September

What? Cross-country day, plus showjumping for the CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-olds

General admission: £41.40 (price closer to the event: £46)

Concession admission: £37.26 (price closer to the event: £41.40)

Groups of six to 20: £33.12 (price closer to the event: £36)

Groups of 21 or more: £37.80 (price closer to the event: £42)

Marlborough grandstand (covered seat): £10

Marlborough grandstand (uncovered seat): £5

Sunday 21 September

What? Showjumping day and medal ceremony, plus cross-country day for the CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-olds

General admission: £41.40 (price closer to the event: £46)

Concession admission: £37.26 (price closer to the event: £41.40)

Groups of six to 20: £33.12 (price closer to the event: £36.80)

Groups of 21 or more: £31.05 (price closer to the event: £34.50)

Marlborough grandstand (covered seat): £55

Marlborough grandstand (uncovered seat): £45

Four-day entry tickets

Four-day admission: £135 (price closer to the event: £150)

Four-day admission for groups of six to 20: £124.20 (price closer to the event: £138)

Four-day admission for groups of 21 or more: £117 (price closer to the event: £130)

Four-day Lakeside parking: £185

Four-day in-show parking: £155

Blenheim eventing Europeans tickets: VIP and membership packages

The VIP package includes breakfast and a three-course lunch, in-show parking and full access to the Palace Pavilion. Prices start at £165 per person, per day.

The Members Enclosure package is exclusively available for the four event days and is priced at £150 per person.

VIP and Members Enclosure are add-on packages and do not include entry to the event – you are required to purchase admission tickets as well.

Parking for the Blenheim eventing Europeans

Standard parking is free, while in-show parking, which is located closer to the main hub of the event costs £40 per day. Lakeside parking, which is also closer to the event, ranges between £40 and £60, depending on which day you wish to attend.

Blenheim eventing European Championships: other information

Children aged 12 and under have free entry into the event.

Official souvenir event programme vouchers are available in advance with a 20% discount for £8 (£10 on-site).

An admin fee of £2.95 applies for each order.

