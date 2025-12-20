Meet the 18.2hh six-bar superstar who’s like an ‘overgrown labrador’ and likes wearing his nose net at all times





Meet Seb Hughes’ six-bar superstar, who stands at a mighty 18.2hh, with a jump to match, and wears a nose net at all times – “because it keeps him happy”.

Seb and Colorado Volo, or Chief to his friends, have made a name for themselves in six-bar classes; sharing the spoils at Horse of the Year Show and at the London International Horse Show today (20 December), and winning in Hong Kong.

They’re often found tackling the red wall in puissance classes, and have had a couple of tilts at the Hickstead Derby, but they’ve also been placed in area trials, and in the 1.50m CSI4* Derby Tankard at Hickstead.

“He’s been so consistent, he’s so versatile – he’s not just a ‘power’ horse,” Seb said.

“In a big atmosphere, he can be quite sensitive but at home, he’s like an overgrown labrador. He goes out every day, he hacks, has a very normal life – then he comes to shows like this.

“He’s started to realise where he is at these big shows now; he gets a bit enthusiastic at the trot-up!”

Seb has been riding Chief for eight years and the plan was originally to produce him and sell him on, but Seb soon realised he had something special.

“Because he’s so big, I took so much time with him as a young horse; letting him grow and not rush him,” he added. “He’ll be 14 next year and he feels as good as he did when he was eight – and he loves it.”

Chief sports a nose net in the ring, and Seb explained that he wears it at all times.

“He’s very sensitive, and that’s almost like his comfort blanket,” he said. “I don’t know if there’s any reason for it but I’ve kept it on, it seems to work and if it’s not broke, don’t try to fix it.

“He knows it’s there and it keeps him happy. He’s been a fantastic horse for me.”

