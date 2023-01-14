‘I was very rusty!’ Mother makes showjumping comeback – and wins 1.55m six-bar





A young showjumper’s mother came out of retirement to make a rare appearance in the ring at Morris Equestrian Centre’s Hogmanay Show and ended up finishing equal first in the mini six-bar, having cleared a lofty 1.55m.

Ayrshire-based Fiona Holohan, whose teenage son Fergal is a regular competitor on the national circuit, and in action at the show, made the last-minute decision to take the reins on the 10-year-old mare Kan Annie, whom she bred and backed but who has been ridden by her son in recent years.

“I was very rusty – I didn’t even have my own boots any more, I had to use a spare pair of Fergal’s out of the lorry, so it was all very unrehearsed – but I know the mare very well, she’s like my second skin,” said Fiona, who couldn’t remember when she last made a competitive appearance. “It’s been a very long time.

“It was so much fun – although I did go in at the deep end! But she does it so nice, completely casual and she had a bit of room to spare.”

Fiona shared top honours on her showjumping comeback with Maia Loia riding Hiro Della Rivabella when both cleared the 1.55m final fence. She describes Kan Annie as a “very genuine sort who is lovely to have around”.

“She was born with gigantic ears, honest big lugs that are always pointing in the right direction, and she’s always trying to please,” said Fiona.

“Fergal started taking the ride off me when he was about 12. I was walking a course somewhere and he asked if he could do it, so I let him. Then when he was 14 he begged me to let him jump her round a 1.35m at the Royal Highland and he went clear and finished sixth, so at that point I couldn’t justify taking the ride back!

“He said I could go back into retirement now though!” she added.

Fergal, a big winner at last year’s Royal International, was at one of his first shows since finishing his pony career and had a strong run, taking top places in the grands prix, including three of the top six places in the 1.20m.

“He has a nice string with some nice owners and we just need to go out and attract a few more rides now,” said Fiona.

You may also be interested to read…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.