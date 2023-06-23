



Some horses are more sensitive than others, and the best nose nets for horses can help those who are sensitive to flies, pollen, the sun and wind. Nose nets are also a useful bit of kit if your horse is prone to headshaking, as they can help to reduce the behaviour in some cases.

Nose nets are mostly worn while riding, although they can also be attached to a headcollar for use in the field. Most nose nets are designed to fit on bridles with traditional cavesson nosebands, but there are some that are designed to fit on anatomical bridles and bridles with grackle nosebands, too.

Can nose nets be worn in competition?

Nose nets are allowed under British Dressage, British Eventing and British Showjumping rules, but not if you’re competing under FEI rules. Some governing bodies require them to be a discreet colour – matching your horse – and only cover the nose, so it’s best to double check your rulebook beforehand.

Best nose nets for horses

LeMieux Comfort Shield Nose Filter

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: S–L | RRP: £19.95 |

This nose net is made of a fine mesh that effectively filters dust, pollen and other air born particles. It has undergone some design improvements and now has a more secure touch-tape closure on the inside. The length can be easily adjusted by fastening the touch-tape tighter and the cut-away front section means it can accommodate flash and grackle nosebands, making it the most versatile nose net in this guide.

Legal for use in BD, BE and BS competition. It is machine washable, but LeMieux recommend hand-washing where possible.

Equilibrium Net Relief Muzzle Net

Colours: Black, brown or white | Sizes: S, M/L or XL | RRP: £29.99 for a pack of three |

Unlike some nets that cover the whole muzzle, this contoured design covers only the top half of the muzzle meaning it’s unobtrusive and allows saliva to escape from the mouth freely.

This net is designed to have a rough, but comfortable, thin mesh, which theoretically provides relief by gently “scratching” the horse’s nose. It needs to sit close to your horse’s muzzle and, therefore, the mesh is designed to be able to cut to length if necessary.

If you’re looking for a white nose net for a grey horse, Equilibrium is your best option.

Equilibrium Net Relief Muzzle Net for Micklem bridles

Colours: Black | Sizes: Cob/horse | RRP: £34.99 for a pack of three |

This nose net has all the same features as the standard Equilibrium net, but is designed specifically for the Micklem and other anatomical bridles.

Equilibrium Net Relief Muzzle Net for grackle bridles

Colours: Black | Sizes: Cob/horse | RRP: £34.99 for a pack of three |

This nose net has all the same features as the standard Equilibrium net, but is designed specifically for bridles with grackle nosebands.

Hy Nose Shield

Colours: Black | Sizes: Pony, cob/full or extra-full | RRP: £10.99 |

This nose net is shaped to cover the muzzle, and fastens with ties at each end.

Busse Fly Protector Nose Net Colours: Black | Sizes: Pony or cob/full | RRP: £12 | This nose net fastens to the bridle or headcollar with Velcro, protecting your horse from annoying insects and UV rays. It is machine washable.

HKM Nose Nets

Colours: Black | Sizes: One size | RRP: £14.95 for a pack of three |