The best anatomical bridles are designed – as the name suggests – with the horse’s anatomy in mind. They should promote wellbeing, allow the horse to be more comfortable and move freely. Following on logically, a happier horse can and will perform better, so it’s wins all round.

Anatomical changes to traditional bridle design can include wider, padded and cutaway headpieces, padded, shaped nosebands and browbands and cheekpieces that sit slightly away from the face. Some designs also don’t have a throatlash, so when choosing a new bridle it’s worth browsing your governing body’s rulebook to check that your first choice complies.

Here’s a selection of the best anatomical bridles for you to browse…

Albion KB bridle

Colours: Black, mocca or special | Sizes: Cob, full, warmblood or made to measure | RRP: From £235.58 |

This pressure-relieving bridle has a wide range of size and style options that you can mix and match to create the perfect fit and look. The slip is positioned over the padded, cutaway headpiece to disperse poll pressure, while the oversized browband ensures ear clearance to minimise nerve pressure and the padded noseband offers extra comfort. Reins not included.

View at albionengland.co.uk

Bigg Comfort bridle

Colours: Havana, black or black patent | Sizes: Pony, cob, full or extra-full | RRP: £135 |

With a range of headpiece and noseband options to choose from, this bridle can also be converted to a double. The headpiece padding is designed to lift the straps slightly from the side of the horses face to help reduce nerve pressure. A mix and match of sizes is available, while bespoke bridles are available with leather finish, padding colour, metal fixing finishes and browband embellishment options. Flexible arrow grip reins are included as standard.

View at biggcomfortbridle.com

Collegiate ComFiTec Weymouth bridle

Colours: Black | Sizes: Cob, full or warmblood | RRP: £119.99 |

The anatomically shaped headpiece evenly distributes pressure across the poll for comfort, with double padding over the poll area to minimise pressure, plus shaped padding around the ears. The ergonomically designed noseband is shaped to alleviate pressure on the upper jaw and molars, while the cheek strap and padded cheek ring alleviate pressure of the facial nerves.

More info at collegiatesaddlery.co.uk

View now at viovet.co.uk

Elevator Performance Mexican grackle bridle

Colours: Havana or black | Sizes: Pony, cob, full or extra-full | RRP: From £275 |

Designed with a softly padded headpiece that is shaped to alleviate pressure from behind the ears and poll, this bridle also has a sheepskin-lined nose pad and a choice of more than 10 browband styles. The bridle is made of pre-conditioned Sedgwick leather, which is renowned for its quality. Reins not included.

View at elevatorequestrian.co.uk

Evo Equine Devine bridle

Colours: Havana, black or gloss | Sizes: Pony, cob, full, extra-full or Shire | RRP: From £175 |

A favourite with dressage riders, this bridle is padded with gel memory foam to provide comfort and aid relaxation. The bridle wraps around the horse’s contours and the shaped headpiece distributes pressure over the poll. The noseband, which has a high cut away side to make it suitable to convert to a double and offer good bit clearance, features a dual back fastening system and comfort back pad for a uniform contact.



View at evoequine.co.uk

Horseware Rambo Micklem Original Competition bridle

Colours: Dark Havana or black | Sizes: Pony, small horse, standard horse or large horse | RRP: £136.95 |

Designed to comfortably fit the shape of the skull and avoid pressure on sensitive areas, this show quality bridle is made from hand finished leather with soft padding on the headpiece, browband, noseband and cheekpieces. It comes with tongue protection bit clips and two sets of bit straps. Reins not included.

More info at horseware.com

View now at naylors.com

Jeffries Gentle anatomical bridle

Colours: Havana or black | Sizes: Pony, cob, full or extra-full | RRP: From £425 |

Designed with a unique hinged system that allows the bridle to find its natural resting position avoiding unnecessary pressure on the trigeminal nerve. You can choose the size of each part of bridle individually to find the perfect fit, and it is available in a bitless style or with a cavesson, grackle 0r flash noseband.

View at ejeffries.co.uk

Mackey Legend Athena bridle

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Cob or full | RRP: £125 |

This bridle has a wide padded headpiece that has been cut away around the ears. The padded noseband has been designed to reduce pressure with a removable, wide-set flash strap. Reins are included and the headpiece is also available separately.

View now at viovet.co.uk

Mark Todd Cut Away bridle

Colours: Black or Havana | Sizes: Full | RRP: £119.99 |

Manufactured with extra comfort in mind, this smart bridle is made from soft leather with an ergonomically shaped headpiece. Features include an attractive curved browband, wide padded noseband with removable flash attachment and stainless steel buckles and billets.

More info at marktoddcollection.co.uk

View now at viovet.co.uk

Premier Equine Savuto Anatomic Bridle with crank noseband and flash

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Cob, full or extra-full | RRP: £129 |

This anatomic bridle doesn’t have a traditional throatlash and has been shaped to contour around the ears, nose and cheekbones to achieve an ergonomic fit for superior comfort. The shaped and padded headpiece distributes pressure over the less sensitive areas of the poll and away from the ears, while the browband is padded and shaped with an elegant round and raised design. The noseband with integrated flash also dips down to avoid contact with the cheekbones. Reins not included.

View at premierequine.co.uk

PresTeq FaySport bridle

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Pony, cob, full or extra-full | RRP: £179.95 |

This bridle takes twelve anatomical points into account to remove unnecessary pressure or blockages, and offer optimum comfort to deliver maximum performance. It is made of vegetable tanned leather, which is gentle on the skin, durable and eco-friendly. The snap-fastener browband provided with the bridle is made of plain leather, but PresTeq Swarovski browbands are also available separately.

More info at presteq.com

View now at amazon.co.uk

PS of Sweden Pioneer bridle

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Cob, full or extra-full | RRP: £200 |

Suitable for all affiliated competition, this bridle is designed to increase pressure distribution across the head and avoid the sensitive pressure points of the face. It avoids the facial nerves, upper jaw and cheek bones, while the cheek pieces are kept away from the eyes and the jaw strap has extra padding for increased stability and comfort. This bridle is particularly recommended for young or inexperienced horses, or those who need extra support and stabilisation.

More info at psofsweden.com

View at equissentialsdressage.com

QHP Sedna bridle

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £97.95 |

Designed to avoid facial nerves and distribute pressure evenly, this bridle has a gel-padded headpiece and noseband. The shape of the noseband ensures that the facial crest and facial nerve attachment are avoided, while the anatomical extra-wide headpiece avoids pressure on the ear muscles and distributes the remaining pressure. Reins are included.

More info at qhp.nl

View now at equus.co.uk

Shires Velociti ergonomic curved flash bridle

Colours: Black or Havana | Sizes: Cob, full or extra-full | RRP: £114.99 |

This bridle’s curved noseband removes compression from the cheekbones, jaw and sensitive nerve endings, while the padded integrated noseband and flash strap give a greater spread of pressure to create a less restricted feeling.

More info at shiresequestrian.com

View now at equus.co.uk

Whitaker Chicago anatomic breathable bridle

Colours: Black or light Havana | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £125 |

This bridle features a wide, shaped headpiece and adjustable noseband with perforated leather padding that is specially engineered to be moisture wicking and breathable. The keepers are also lined with a special grip rubber to help them stay in place, while the buckles are backed with a small leather disc to avoid discomfort on the sensitive face area.

More info at johnwhitaker.com

View now at equus.co.uk

How does an anatomical bridle work?

An anatomical bridle is specifically designed with the horse’s anatomy in mind. The design seeks to avoid pressure in particular areas, such as on particular facial nerves, which is why they are shaped differently and sit in a different position on the head compared to a traditional bridle. Most anatomical bridles will have a wider, more padded and headpiece that is cut away to avoid pressure on the poll and ears.

What are the benefits of an anatomical bridle?

An anatomical bridle is designed to relieve pressure and discomfort. In turn, this leads to a happier horse who is able to move more freely, which results in improved performance. Many horses respond really well to an anatomical bridle.

What’s the best anatomical bridle for my horse?

As with all tack, there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to choosing the best anatomical bridle for your horse. Where possible, it’s worth trialling a bridle before you buy either by hiring one or borrowing from a friend. If that’s not possible, do your research, read some reviews and use this guide to find out what’s on offer.

