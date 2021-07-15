



The best bridles for your horse won’t be the same as the best bridle options for his fieldmate – it all depends on the size and shape of his head, what discipline you do, how he goes and what works for him. If you’re not looking for an anatomical bridle, but something a bit more traditional, a bridle in this selection might catch your eye. Jump down for more help on what to consider when choosing a bridle.

It’s worth remembering that bridles do not come with a bit and only some include reins, so it’s best to double check exactly what you need to budget for. If your horse has a head that is likely to be difficult to fit, you may want to consider a made-to-measure bridle.

Here’s a selection of the best bridles to take a look at…

Cathedral Equine Swallow snaffle rolled bridle

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Cob, full or extra-full | RRP: £69.99 |

This smart leather bridle features a comfort, white-padded, cavesson noseband and a rolled leather browband. It comes complete with rolled leather reins, while the noseband and throatlash run over the headpiece for comfort.

View at cathedral-equine.co.uk

Collegiate Syntovia+ padded raised cavesson bridle

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Pony, cob, full or warmblood | RRP: £50.99 |

Made of synthetic leather, this bridle features padded noseband and browband, stainless steel fittings and comes with rubber reins.

More info at collegiatesaddlery.co.uk

View at viovet.co.uk

Elevator Performance bridle

Colours: Black or Havana | Sizes: Pony, cob, full or extra-full | RRP: From £255 |

Designed with a softly padded and shaped headpiece, this pre-conditioned English leather bridle is available in six different configurations with a choice of browband styles.

View at elevatorequestrian.co.uk

Fairfax Performance cavesson bridle

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Fine, standard or large | RRP: From £400 |

With a design backed by published scientific research, this bridle has a shaped headpiece to reduce pressure. The cavesson noseband is lined with Prolite for comfort and has a central pad to lift the noseband clear of the nasal bone. All bridle components are available individually allowing a bridle to be built to any particular horse. Reins not included.

View at fairfaxsaddles.com

Glaze & Gordon Deluxe flat bridle

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Cob, full or extra-full | RRP: £76 |

This hunter style bridle brings together fantastic quality leather, solid brass fittings and the ability to choose your own noseband. It is handcrafted with a superior attention to detail by a family firm in the US with more than 40 years of experience.

View at glazeandgordon.com

Hy Equestrian padded cavesson bridle with rubber grip reins

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Extra-small, pony, cob, full or extra-full | RRP: £40.50 |

Ideal for everyday use, this hard wearing bridle has a padded cavesson noseband and comes with ½in rubber grip reins for extra-small or pony sizes or ⅝in for cob, full or extra-full.

View at viovet.co.uk

Jeffries Aura show bridle with padded cavesson

Colours: Black or Havana | Sizes: Pony, cob, or full | RRP: £67 |

Suitable for everyday as well as competition use, this bridle has a padded headpiece and browband. You can choose between black, nickel or rose gold buckles, and also have the option of flash, grackle or plain cavesson nosebands. It includes full size rubber reins.

More info at ejeffries.co.uk

View at ebay.co.uk

Kincade raised cavesson bridle II

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Shetland, pony, cob, full or warmblood | RRP: £49.99 |

This bridle is a traditional style with extra padding and rubber reins are included.

View at viovet.co.uk

Mark Todd padded cavesson bridle

Colours: Black or Havana | Sizes: Cob or full | RRP: £109.99 |

Made from soft and supple leather, this bridle features a padded headpiece and a wide, padded cavesson noseband as well as stainless steel buckles and billets. It also has a removable flash attachment.

More info at marktoddcollection.co.uk

View at equus.co.uk

Premier Equine Verdura Anatomic snaffle bridle

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Pony, cob, full or extra-full | RRP: £92 |

This bridle has been carefully shaped to contour around the ears, nose and cheekbones for a more comfortable fit. The padded headpiece is designed to distribute pressure, while the snaffle noseband dips down at the sides to avoid contact with the cheekbones. It features stainless steel fastenings and elegant stitching. Reins not included.

View at premierequine.co.uk

Shires Salisbury Berrington bridle

Colours: Australian nut or black | Sizes: Small pony, pony, cob, full or extra-full | RRP: £63.99 |

This traditionally styled bridle will look the part on the hunting field, in the show ring, or for everyday riding. The noseband head strap lays over the headpiece to relieve pressure on the poll, and the bridle features a wide noseband and browband, hook stud billets, quality fittings and rubber grip reins. The black bridle has stainless steel fittings, while the Australian nut has brass.

More info at shiresequestrian.com

View at equus.co.uk

Whitaker Ready To Ride snaffle bridle

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Pony, cob, full or extra-large | RRP: £64.99 |

Made from pre-oiled, super soft, low maintenance leather, this bridle from the Ready To Ride collection has a fully removable flash strap and features tonal stitching.

More info at johnwhitaker.com

View at gooutdoors.co.uk

Wintec bridle

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Pony, cob, or full | RRP: £59.99 |

Lightweight, durable and easy-care, this synthetic bridle is of simple design and has a cavesson noseband.

More info at wintec-saddles.co.uk

View at ebay.co.uk

What bridle should I use on my horse?

There’s a lot to consider when choosing a bridle. Most importantly it should be a good fit so that your horse is comfortable – you might find that you need to mix and match pieces, for example a cob-sizes headpiece and cheekpieces with a full-sized browband. If you compete, consult your governing body’s rulebook before you make your purchase.

Ideally you would choose a bridle in the same colour as your saddle and a style that suits his head – for example, wide flat leather would more likely suit a cob or hunter, while narrower leather would complement a horse or pony with a finer head. Different nosebands styles have different actions, so if you’re not sure which noseband might suit your horse it’s a good idea to do a bit of research or consult your trainer.

What is a cavesson bridle?

Cavesson refers to the type of noseband. It’s the simplest option and gives a smart appearance without interfering or applying pressure to your horse.

