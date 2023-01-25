



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Many bridles don’t come with reins as standard, but that’s because the best reins to you will not be the top choice of someone else. If you want them to match your bridle you should first consider the colour – black, brown and Havana are the most common, but note that brown and Havana are different shades. If you want a perfect match, it’s wise to look for the same brand as your bridle, but this is by no means essential.

Reins come in a variety of lengths, but it’s often better to check the measurements as one brand’s full is closer to another’s cob. They also come in a range of widths – smaller hands tend to prefer narrower, but too narrow and you won’t have the grip that you need. In most cases, the longer the reins the wider they come, but the increments are usually small.

Very traditional reins are made of leather, but it’s common now for them to have a nylon core and rubber coating or a hidden rubber grip on the inside, which provides grip while retaining the smart look. Some styles of rein, such as continental reins, have leather loops along the length for additional grip. They can also help the rider keep their contact equal, which is particularly helpful for less experienced riders.

Best reins in a range of styles

Collegiate One Sided Rubber Reins IV

Colours: Black or brown | Length: 54in | Width: ⅝in | RRP: £46.50 |

These have a hidden rubber grip backing but give the appearance of plain leathers.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, naylors.com or gooutdoors.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or statelinetack.com

Shires Velociti Gara Extreme Grip Reins

Colours: Black or Havana | Length: 48, 54 or 61in | Width: ⅝in | RRP: £28.99 |

These textured rubber grip reins have a nylon core to prevent stretching.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

LeMieux Soft Rubber Reins

Colours: Black, Havana or brown | Length: Pony (50in), cob (52in) or full (54in) | Width: ¾in | RRP: £59.95 |

These soft and flexible reins have a light feel in the hands, with a raised pimple texture for additional grip and nylon lining to prevent stretching.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Whitaker 9 Looped Rubber And Leather Reins

Colours: Black, Havana or tan | Length: Pony, cob or full | Width: ½in | RRP: £35 |

These soft rubber reins feature spaced leather stoppers for a stronger grip even in wet conditions. The smooth leather accents and rein stops have contrast stitching and the billet and buckle closures are brass. The inner of the rubber is reinforced with a nylon inner.

In the UK? View now at equus.co.uk

Collegiate Suregrip Reins IV

Colours: Black or brown | Length: 54in | Width: ⅝in | RRP: £29.99 |

These are made from quality European leather with a special fabric that provides excellent grip.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, naylors.com or gooutdoors.co.uk

In the US? View now at statelinetack.com

Shires Velociti Gara Softy Dressage Reins

Colours: Black or Havana | Length: 48, 54 or 61in | Width: ⅝in | RRP: £31.99 |

These smart reins combine a soft leather outer with a fine rubber pimple grip lining.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

LeMieux Kris Extreme Rubber Reins

Colours: Black or brown | Length: Pony (50in), cob (52in) or full (54in) | Width: ¾in | RRP: £59.95 |

These straight grip reins have a discretely textured surface and are lined with nylon to prevent stretching.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Hy Half Rubber Show Reins

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: 48in x ½in or 54in x ⅝in | RRP: £14.99 |

These leather reins have a hidden inner grip and a nylon core that provides strength and flexibility.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Kincade Rainbow Reins

Colours: Black/rainbow or brown/rainbow | Length: Cob (48in) or full (54in) | RRP: £21 |

Designed for beginner riders to help them learn to hold them correctly, these rubber grip reins have been sectioned into three colours with white contrast stitching.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Hy Continental Reins

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: 48in x ½in or 54in x ⅝in | RRP: £13.99 |

These continental webbed reins have leather markers and billet hook fastenings.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Shires Velociti Rapida Reins

Colours: Black or Havana | Length: 48 or 54in | Width: ⅝in | RRP: £25.99 |

These offer flexible, assured grip thanks to the non-stretch nylon core and the elegant textured rubber grips. The supple and hardwearing leather is eco-friendly vegetable-tanned leather, hand-stitched with self-colour thread and finished with high shine stainless steel hook studs.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.