The best tack cleaning products are an absolute godsend for a busy yard with plenty of tack to keep in tip top condition. Leather needs regular care if it is going to be comfortable for the horse to wear as well as maximising the tack’s useful life. Cleaning tack also gives you the opportunity to check the stitching and the condition of the leather so you can pick up on any weakness that might cause a problem when in use. Tack cleaning products range from washes to help remove dirt and sweat to conditioners to keep the leather soft and supple. Some tack cleaners are designed to cleanse and condition at the same time. The best tack cleaners will leave your tack clean, supple and without any unpleasant residue to affect its appearance or leave the leather feeling tacky.

You might also like:

Best horse shampoos and washes 2018: Horse & Hound’s tester ranks her favourites Find out which horse shampoos and post-exercise washes were chosen as the best in test and best value in our…

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Meet the product tester

The tack cleaning products in this group test were trialled by Rob Waine. Rob is a professional dressage rider and trainer based in Beaconsfield, Herts, where he runs a successful livery and training yard for 17 horses. He has won three regional titles, a national title, been placed at the winter championships and has represented Great Britain at small tour level.

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best tack cleaning products 2018

* BEST IN TEST *

RRP: £15.00 for 350g

“This was our favourite product in the group test. It was easy to use, long lasting and conditioned the leather well. I like the fact the cream has a good texture so it goes further, and how well it soaks in.”

10/10

Read full review >>

* BEST VALUE *

RRP: £10.50 for 500ml

“This was easy to use and gave a good clean finish that lasted well. Tack looks good after using this, it’s long lasting and offers good value for money. And it comes in a stylish bottle that looked very professional.”

9/10

Read full review >>

RRP: Wash £14.29 for 473ml; Restorer & Conditioner £19.95 for 473ml

“These two tack cleaners worked together to do exactly what they claimed to. The wash was effective at lifting dirt and the conditioner kept the leather supple. I found them easy to use, straight forward. I liked that the two worked well together.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £21.00

“This is a really good all-round leather cleaner that lasts well and could be used on your riding boots as well as your tack. I liked that you don’t need to use a lot of it for a good result. The kit includes cleaner, balsam and six sponges.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £30.00 for 500ml

“The cleaner wasn’t too oily, was easy to use and soaked into leather well giving a nice result. The bottle was smart and eye-catching, so looked professional, but was very hard to open.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £7.99 for 600ml

“We found this was not particularly good at cleaning the leather and the bottle was difficult to use. I’m not a fan of the continuous spray feature that Carr & Day & Martin is now using on its spray bottles. This was the least expensive cleaner of the group, so might suit those on a tight budget.”

6/10

Read full review >>

Horse & Hound is in the process of testing a wide range of equestrian kit, clothing and equipment, the results of which will be published on HorseandHound.co.uk

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday